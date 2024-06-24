5-star 2026 LSU quarterback target Faizon Brandon moves up commitment date

LSU already has the top quarterback and overall player on board in the 2025 cycle, and it’s trying to add an elite option in the 2026 class as well.

One of the players the Tigers have been pushing for is five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, a Greensboro, North Carolina, native who ranks as the No. 1 overall prospect nationally according to the 247Sports rankings.

LSU was one of several schools that hosted Brandon in the month of June, and he has now decided to move up his commitment to August, according to 247Sports’ Anna Adams. He also is expected to release a top-five soon.

The Tigers have two commits in the 2026 class, picking up some steam this week. Now, they hope to land one of the top players in the cycle ahead of the start of the 2024 season.

