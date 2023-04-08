5-star 2025 RB Jordon Davison schedules visit to Oregon
The commitments are coming, and the recruiting visits continue to stack up for the Oregon Ducks.
On Friday afternoon, Dan Lanning and Co. landed a big commitment from 4-star safety Aaron Flowers, the No. 109 player in the 2024 class, helping to bolster their newest signing class and stack talent in the defensive secondary.
Not long before that commitment, the Ducks also got the great news that Jordon Davison, a 5-star RB in the class of 2025, will be taking a visit to Oregon next week.
Davison is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 11 overall player in 2025, and the No. 2 RB in the nation. The highly-rated RB was in Eugene last year for the Ducks’ game against the UCLA Bruins.
Jordon Davison Recruiting Profile
I’ll be Back in Eugene, April 11th📍@Locklyn33 @CoachDanLanning @CoachWadu @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @CoachBriscoeWR @jnashmusic #SCODUCKS pic.twitter.com/A8RLVZz7rT
— Jordon Davison (@Jord0n2) April 7, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
90
CA
RB
247Sports Composite
5
0.9921
CA
RB
Rivals
4
6.0
CA
RB
ESPN
N/A
N/A
CA
RB
On3 Recruiting
4
93
CA
RB
Vitals
Height
5-foot-11
Weight
210 pounds
Hometown
Santa Ana, California
Projected Position
Running Back
Class
2025
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on June 14, 2021
Visited Oregon for game vs. UCLA on October 22, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Ohio State Buckeyes
USC Trojans
Texas Longhorns
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
Highlights