5-star 2025 RB Jordon Davison schedules visit to Oregon

The commitments are coming, and the recruiting visits continue to stack up for the Oregon Ducks.

On Friday afternoon, Dan Lanning and Co. landed a big commitment from 4-star safety Aaron Flowers, the No. 109 player in the 2024 class, helping to bolster their newest signing class and stack talent in the defensive secondary.

Not long before that commitment, the Ducks also got the great news that Jordon Davison, a 5-star RB in the class of 2025, will be taking a visit to Oregon next week.

Davison is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 11 overall player in 2025, and the No. 2 RB in the nation. The highly-rated RB was in Eugene last year for the Ducks’ game against the UCLA Bruins.

Jordon Davison Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 90 CA RB 247Sports Composite 5 0.9921 CA RB Rivals 4 6.0 CA RB ESPN N/A N/A CA RB On3 Recruiting 4 93 CA RB

Vitals

Height 5-foot-11 Weight 210 pounds Hometown Santa Ana, California Projected Position Running Back Class 2025

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on June 14, 2021

Visited Oregon for game vs. UCLA on October 22, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes

USC Trojans

Texas Longhorns

Clemson Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks

Highlights

