5-star 2025 OL picks up an offer from the Florida Gators

As the 2023 recruiting cycle comes to an end, Florida is beginning to shift its attention to players in the class of 2024 and 2025. Most recently, the Gators offered 2025 five-star offensive tackle Mason Short, according to 247Sports.

Short was in attendance for Florida’s win over South Carolina on Saturday, and he left town with an offer in hand. UF joins Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee in the race for Short. Each program has extended him an early offer in hope of getting on his good side.

Florida’s recruiting team appears to be treating Short as a priority target, and the Evans High (Evans, Georgia) recruit enjoyed the “amazing atmosphere” he got to experience over the weekend.

“I got to see everything facility wise which was incredible,” Short said. “The staff was very attentive to me and my family throughout my visit which I greatly appreciated.”

At 6-foot-7-inches tall and 280 pounds, Short possesses the size to play in the SEC, and he’s only a sophomore. He’ll be able to refine his game and grow into his body over the next two years while teams try to convince him that their program his the right fit for him.

The 247Sports composite ranks Short No. 28 overall in the class of 2025 and No. 3 among offensive tackles. The site’s individual rankings have him a bit lower overall at No. 38, but he’s up to No. 2 among tackles to make up for it.

Related

Former Gators DE Carlos Dunlap becomes 41st player in NFL history with 100 career sacks WATCH: Kadarius Toney hops into end zone for first touchdown with Chiefs Week 11 college football winners and losers: Alabama quiets doubters, while Oklahoma sinks deeper Newly-committed QB recruit visiting Swamp for South Carolina game Friday Night Notes: 4 big visits on tap for Texas, Florida flips QB from Miami, plus more

List

Gators pick up some votes in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

List

Sunday Hash: How the Gators chomped the Gamecocks in Week 11

List

Good, Bad and Ugly: Reacting for Florida's impressive Week 11 win

Story continues

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire