5-star 2025 offensive lineman Solomon Thomas commits to Florida State football
Recruiting never stops.
Just two days after wrapping up an impressive 2024 recruiting class, Mike Norvell and Florida State football are working on building another strong class in 2025.
Solomon Thomas, a 5-star interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class, announced his commitment to FSU on Friday.
Thomas has been a standout prospect at Raines High in Jacksonville. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder picked the Seminoles over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Miami and Ohio State, among others.
He is listed as the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 1 interior offensive lineman in 2025, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins gets the credit for recruiting Thomas.
Thomas picked up an FSU offer after attending a big man camp on June 8, 2022. He made an unofficial visit on Oct. 1 of that year for a game against Wake Forest and again visited on March 23 of this season and on June 10.
He was again on campus on Oct. 21 on an unofficial.
Thomas is the third member of the 2025 class, joining 3-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. (Mandarin High, Jacksonville) and linebacker Ethan Prichard (Sanford High, Sanford).
Florida State 2025 recruiting class
Below are the 3 recruits currently committed to Florida State's 2025 class, along with their ranking on 247Sports Composite.
Quarterback
4-star Tramell Jones Jr. - Mandarin High - Jacksonville - No. 26 quarterback, No. 335 overall
Offensive lineman
5-star Solomon Thomas - Raines High - Jacksonville - No. 1 inside offensive lineman, No. 18 overall
Linebacker
4-star Ethan Prichard - Seminole High - Sanford - No. 30 linebacker, No. 302 overall
