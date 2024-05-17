5-star 2025 commit Addie Deal reaffirms her commitment to Iowa women’s basketball

The good news keeps rolling in for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

After ballyhooed Villanova transfer Lucy Olsen reaffirmed her commitment to Iowa women’s basketball, five star class of 2025 guard Addie Deal has done the same.

Deal, a 6-foot guard out of Mater Dei High School in California, is ranked as the No. 12 overall player in the 2025 class according to ESPN.

One of the prized commits of the Hawkeyes’ 2025 class so far, Deal made sure that the world knows that she’s sticking by Iowa and new head coach Jan Jensen.

Congrats Coach!! Still locked in and committed 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DQ11YFwdqw — Addie Deal (@deal_addie) May 17, 2024

“Congrats Coach!! Still locked in and committed,” Deal wrote on X.

Deal’s commitment to Iowa had Hawkeye fans celebrating back in March. The talented Cali guard joined in-state product and four-star Davenport North guard Journey Houston in the Hawkeyes’ 2025 class.

That duo is part of an impressive reload for Iowa’s women’s basketball future. With Deal sticking around, that should help coach Jensen and her staff continue to successfully recruit and add some of the nation’s top talent.

Iowa women’s basketball’s popularity and attendance is at an all-time high and the Hawkeyes will look to continue to build off the momentum that stars like Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano and Kate Martin helped create.

“Then the last couple of years we just change the game. It has been a ride. I cannot tell you how I just am in awe of our fan base. You guys have backed us, and the way you’ve reached out to me taking over the reins, it’s just not like that. It’s not like that everywhere. As Beth said, it’s seamless, and in that way, it really is.

“There’s been a big change, but most everything has remained the same, and that is that culture that Iowa has and Iowa is,” Jensen said on Wednesday as she was introduced as Iowa women’s basketball’s sixth head coach.

