This 5-star 2024 safety prospect to visit Florida during offseason

One of the best defensive backs in the 2024 class received an offer from the Florida Gators in late October. Now, five-star safety Peyton Woodward has told 247Sports’ Blake Alderman that he will be making a trip to Gainesville in the offseason.

The prep prospect out of Bellflower (California) St. John Bosco told Alderman he was surprised when he received his offer. He has been in contact with defensive coordinator Patrick Toney via social media, with Toney spearheading his recruitment for the Gators.

If Florida wants to land a “big fish” of the 2024 class, and from the other side of the country, they’re going to need to make a huge impression when Woodward makes his cross-country trip after his junior season wraps up. They’ll also need to fight off other top programs in the country, with the likes of Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and USC being namedropped in Woodward’s conversation with Alderman.

According to the 247Sports composite, Woodward is considered to be the No. 2 safety and No. 28 overall player nationally — as well as the No. 3 overall player in his state — in the 2024 recruiting class.

One way to make an impression on Woodward from afar is to end the season in a positive way. That begins with the Gators’ Senior Day matchup against South Carolina on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire