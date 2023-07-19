5-star 2024 receiver Mike Matthews commits to Tennessee football over Clemson

The wait is over: Mike Matthews, a five-star out of Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, and a highly coveted wide receiver in the 2024 class, announced his commitment Wednesday.

It did not go Clemson football's way.

The No. 4 receiver and No. 13 overall player in the class, per 247Sports Composite, chose the Volunteers over Clemson, Southern California and Georgia.

PRESEASON PREP: How Clemson football receivers who missed spring will adjust to new offense in preseason practice

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Dabo Swinney's 2024 class already has two highly rated wide receivers: five-star Bryant Wesco out of Texas and four-star TJ Moore from Florida. After Matthews visited Clemson on June 2, he told Rivals.com that the coaches had likened him, Wesco and Moore to the Tigers' elite early 2010s trio of receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant in their recruiting pitch. Clemson didn't complete the trifecta, but it's in good shape.

The Tigers' 2024 class currently ranks No. 11 nationally and first in the ACC with 16 players committed.

Christina Long covers the Clemson Tigers for the Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@greenvillenews.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 5-star receiver Mike Matthews picks Tennessee football over Clemson