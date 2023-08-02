5-star 2024 RB Nate Frazier is ready to commit

Five-star running back recruit Nate Frazier is ready to announce where he will play college football. Frazier has excellent speed and is ready to have a breakout senior season for his high school.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back plays high school football for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Mater Dei is one of the top high school football programs in the nation.

The elite running back also runs track, where he has posted a 10.73 second 100-meter dash. Nate Frazier is ranked as the No. 15 recruit in the 2024 recruiting cycle, per ON3. Frazier is the second-ranked player in California and the top-ranked running back.

What do you need to know for Nate Frazier’s upcoming commitment?

Commitment date and time

Nathaniel Frazier is on the @OfficialVNN Max Speed watchlist with a mark of 21.3 mph. Powered by Reel Analytics. #ReelSpeed 🔗 https://t.co/mhHW3THsqW pic.twitter.com/62qbtcphnZ — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) July 11, 2023

Nate Frazier plans to commit on Aug. 6 at 3:00 p.m. E.T. He will decide among Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Texas A&M. The five-star running back shows his speed and balance in the highlight above.

Top school: Alabama Crimson Tide

Frazier took a spring visit to Alabama. The Crimson Tide landed a great recruiting class in 2023 at the running back position, so they don’t desperately need the five-star running back. However, Nick Saban is always looking for five-stars.

Top school: Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are favored to land a commitment from the Mater Dei star. Georgia has a commitment from running back Chauncey Bowens and athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. in the class of 2024. Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class is No. 1 in the country.

Top school: Oregon Ducks

Nate Frazier visited Oregon in June. The Ducks currently have a commitment from one running back in the class of 2024. Oregon has the No. 12 class of 2024 in the nation.

Top school: Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M currently has the No. 10 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports. The Aggies have 18 total commitments in the class of 2024, but are still looking to add their first commitment from a running back.

Frazier visited Texas A&M in June.

Where you can watch Frazier's commitment

🚨BREAKING🚨5-star RB Nathaniel Frazier will announce his commitment LIVE on the On3 YouTube Channel on August 6 at 3 p.m. ET‼️ Frazier is down to Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M👀 Read: https://t.co/tZlvUJbYR6 pic.twitter.com/AvSVZn1siT — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 29, 2023

Frazier's highlights

