5-star 2024 Florida prospect will no longer officially visit Ohio State

For a portion of 2024 Florida cornerback Charles Lester III’s recruitment, it seemed like Ohio State had a legit chance at signing the 5-star prospect.

After what seemed like a very successful trip to Columbus in April, it was almost a foregone conclusion that 6-foot, 2-inch, and 180-pound corner would return north. Well, that is no longer the case as Lester III went to Twitter and cleared the air about his top list and who he will visit.

Originally with plans to officially visit, Lester III has now dropped Ohio State altogether and is just considering three schools (Alabama, Florida State, and Georgia) which he will visit with a trip to see Colorado as well.

Sorry for confusion! Here is my official visit schedule! (i will no longer take an official to Ohio state University) i am down to 3 schools (UA, FSU, UGA) all questions should be answered here!

Alabama🐘:June 2-4

Colorado🦬: June 9-11

FSU🍢: June16-18

Georgia🐶: June 23-25 — 5🌟charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) May 17, 2023

It’s unfortunate for the Buckeyes as they would have rolled out the red carpet for the No. 2 ranked corner and 15th overall player in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. In the 2024 recruiting class, Ohio State does not have a player at his position committed but is currently favored to land Ohio cornerback Aaron Scott.

