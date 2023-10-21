5-star 2024 DL recruit keeping cards close to vest ahead of decision

The clock is ticking as five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray prepares to make his decision on Saturday as to which school he will commit his superlative talents.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 260-pound trench warrior has the Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes along with the Florida Gators as his preferred collegiate destinations, but only one will emerge with his word. The senior Daytona Beach (Florida) Mainland has kept things quiet heading into his big day.

“I’ve just been writing all the pros and cons of every school,” McCray told 247Sports last week. “I think based on doing that it makes it harder. Writing it down and reading it, things I didn’t think one school had, it’s making it a little harder.”

Now, after having faced the finish line, the coveted defender has opened his eyes to the gravity of the situation.

“I feel like this week has definitely been a wake-up call to see how much everyone truly appreciates me and wants me,” McCray said after Mainland’s win over Osceola on Thursday night.

“I just have been self-reflecting to see where would I be the most happy outside of football. Where’s my heart at? Where have I wanted to go? Different things. A couple [have started to separate from the pack], but then again I go back and think about the things I love about another school. I just know I have no bad decision for sure.”

However, he does not have a time set for his decision and appears to looking to surprise everyone when he makes his announcement.

“I have been asking myself this whole week if I should call the coaches and let them know. I feel like what I am feeling is letting everyone know Saturday and just giving coaches the call afterward type of thing. I definitely owe them, because they have put a lot of effort into recruiting me for sure.”

McCray is rated at four stars and ranked No. 106 overall and No. 16 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him rated at five stars and ranked at at Nos. 24 and 4, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediciton Machine has Florida out front with a 36.8% chance of signing him, followed by FSU (25.5%), Miami (13.2%) and Georgia (11.1%).

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire