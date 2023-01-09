5-star 2024 DL Justin Scott lists Oregon Ducks in top 8

The Oregon Ducks are picking up steam in the 2024 recruiting class, landing in the top 8 for one of the best defenders in the nation for next year’s cycle.

5-star defensive lineman Justin Scott, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder out of Chicago, announced his final 8 schools on Sunday afternoon, keeping the Ducks in the mix with the likes of USC, Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, and others.

Scott is rated as the No. 18 overall player in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 4 DL in the nation.

Scott hasn’t taken a visit to Eugene yet, but we will likely see that change over the coming months as his recruitment ramps up.

Justin Scott’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4

92

IL

DL

247Sports Composite

5

0.9896

IL

DL

Rivals

5

6.1

IL

DL

ESPN

4

86

IL

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

95

IL

DL

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

310 pounds

Hometown

Chicago, Illinois

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Class

2024

 

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • USC Trojans

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Colorado Buffaloes

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Michigan Wolverines

Recruitment

  • Received Offer on September 7, 2022

  • Yet to take a visit to Eugene

Highlights

