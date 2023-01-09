5-star 2024 DL Justin Scott lists Oregon Ducks in top 8
The Oregon Ducks are picking up steam in the 2024 recruiting class, landing in the top 8 for one of the best defenders in the nation for next year’s cycle.
5-star defensive lineman Justin Scott, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder out of Chicago, announced his final 8 schools on Sunday afternoon, keeping the Ducks in the mix with the likes of USC, Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, and others.
Scott is rated as the No. 18 overall player in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 4 DL in the nation.
Scott hasn’t taken a visit to Eugene yet, but we will likely see that change over the coming months as his recruitment ramps up.
Justin Scott’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Elite DL Justin Scott is down to 8️⃣ Schools!
The 6’5 315 DL from Chicago, IL is ranked as the No. 16 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 DL)https://t.co/SQv9sOWrU8 pic.twitter.com/G0py4814gr
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 9, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
92
IL
DL
247Sports Composite
5
0.9896
IL
DL
Rivals
5
6.1
IL
DL
ESPN
4
86
IL
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
95
IL
DL
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
310 pounds
Hometown
Chicago, Illinois
Projected Position
Defensive Lineman
Class
2024
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
USC Trojans
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Colorado Buffaloes
Miami Hurricanes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Alabama Crimson Tide
Michigan Wolverines
Recruitment
Received Offer on September 7, 2022
Yet to take a visit to Eugene
Highlights