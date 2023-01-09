5-star 2024 DL Justin Scott lists Oregon Ducks in top 8

The Oregon Ducks are picking up steam in the 2024 recruiting class, landing in the top 8 for one of the best defenders in the nation for next year’s cycle.

5-star defensive lineman Justin Scott, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder out of Chicago, announced his final 8 schools on Sunday afternoon, keeping the Ducks in the mix with the likes of USC, Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, and others.

Scott is rated as the No. 18 overall player in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 4 DL in the nation.

Scott hasn’t taken a visit to Eugene yet, but we will likely see that change over the coming months as his recruitment ramps up.

Justin Scott’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Elite DL Justin Scott is down to 8️⃣ Schools! The 6’5 315 DL from Chicago, IL is ranked as the No. 16 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 DL)https://t.co/SQv9sOWrU8 pic.twitter.com/G0py4814gr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 9, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 92 IL DL 247Sports Composite 5 0.9896 IL DL Rivals 5 6.1 IL DL ESPN 4 86 IL DL On3 Recruiting 4 95 IL DL

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 310 pounds Hometown Chicago, Illinois Projected Position Defensive Lineman Class 2024

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Colorado Buffaloes

Miami Hurricanes

Ohio State Buckeyes

Alabama Crimson Tide

Michigan Wolverines

Recruitment

Received Offer on September 7, 2022

Yet to take a visit to Eugene

Highlights

