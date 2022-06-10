5-star 2024 CB recruit names Florida among top 10 schools

Recruiting season is in full swing for Florida football as the program starts off the summer months playing host to some of the best prep prospects around the country in hopes of luring them into the Swamp. While the 2023 class has been the primary focus for Billy Napier and his staff as they rebuild a once-proud program, the team’s brass is also looking ahead to the next one as well.

The recruiting efforts for the 2024 crop got some great news on Friday when five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida — a program that the Gators have put a significant amount of focus on — whittled down his top-10 schools and included UF on the list, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The native of New Haven, Connecticut, also included the South Carolina Gamecocks, USC Trojans, Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Penn State Nittany Lions and Georgia Bulldogs on his list of preferred schools.

Robinson currently ranks No. 9 overall and No. 2 at his position nationally in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 10 and 2, respectively — both with a five-star rating. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Alabama ahead of the pack in his recruitment with a 62.5% chance of landing him while Georgia sits second at 33% but also holds 247Sports’ lone crystal ball projection.

