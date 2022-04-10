5-star 2023 RB Richard Young includes Alabama in top-7

The 2023 recruiting class still has to finish their junior year of high school and then has a full football season remaining before making their way to the collegiate level.

However, the recruiting spotlight is on the 2023 class now that the 2022 cycle has come to a close. Top 2023 prospects are gaining offers and some are even narrowing down their lists of potential schools to commit to.

Richard Young, a five-star running back in the 2023 class announced his top-seven programs. Alabama made the cut alongside other top programs.

Even with a verbal commitment at some point in the ear future, nothing is set in stone until pen gets put to paper. only then can Alabama fans be sure he will be a future member of the Crimson Tide.

Young, who is native to Florida, could be a part of the next generation of Alabama stars to come through the program.

Richard Young’s Film

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 33 9 3 Rivals 4 28 8 2 ESPN 4 11 3 1 On3 Recruiting 4 65 16 3 247 Composite 5 19 6 2

Vitals

Hometown LeHigh Acres, FL Projected Position Running back Height 5-11 Weight 200 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 23, 2021.

No future visit currently scheduled.

Attended Alabama’s Junior Day on Jan. 29, 2022

Nick Saban visited Young on Jan. 19, 2022

His list

Twitter

BREAKING: Class of 2023 RB Richard Young is down to 7️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’0 205 RB from Lehigh Acres, FL is ranked as a Top 25 player in the 2023 Class (#1 RB) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/vFvZ0DCsjM pic.twitter.com/Xil0A97wMh — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2022

1

1