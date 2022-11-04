5-star 2023 DB Desmond Ricks down to three schools, schedules commitment date

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Alabama has been in pursuit of highly sought-after defensive back Desmond Ricks. Ricks was formerly a 2024 prospect but recently decided to reclassify into the 2023 class. That hasn’t stopped the Crimson Tide from going all in for the Virginia native.

Ricks transferred to IMG Academy from his home state and has played a pivotal role on the Ascenders’ defense. Not to mention, his teammate, Ellis Robinson IV, a 2024 prospect, is also being heavily recruited by the Crimson Tide.

Ricks has plans to visit Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl. He will also take official visits to LSU (Dec. 2) and Florida (Dec. 16) as well. As it stands, LSU holds a slight lead over Alabama at 33.0%, according to On3’s RPM. However, Alabama is still very much in the mix.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Ricks’s recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

33

9

3

Rivals

5

10

5

2

ESPN

5

17

3

2

On3 Recruiting

5

23

6

2

247 Composite

5

15

4

2

 

Vitals

Hometown

Chesapeake, Virginia

Projected Position

Cornerback

Height

6-1

Weight

170

Class

2023

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on September 18, 2021

  • Scheduled to visit Alabama on November 25, 2022.

Top schools

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories