5-star 2022 DE Lebbeus Overton makes commitment

Five-star class of 2022 defensive end recruit Lebbeus Overton has committed to the Texas A&M Aggies over Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Ohio State. Overton was the top remaining uncommitted player in the class of 2022.

Lebbeus Overton had been one of the top rated recruits in the class of 2023, but he reclassified. He remains a five-star prospect.

Overton is the No. 18 recruit in the class of 2022. He’s the No. 5 defensive lineman and the third-ranked player in Georgia.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the first half against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are missing out on a generational in-state talent, but Kirby Smart and company still have an elite class of 2022. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M have the best class of 2022 in the country.

Overton plays for Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end put up incredible sack numbers throughout his career in high school.

The Milton star is extremely quick off the snap and has an excellent first step. Overton also plays basketball at a very high level. He’s an elite athlete in both football and basketball. In fact, Overton has a basketball scholarship offers from Stanford, Ohio State and North Carolina among others.

The Texas A&M signee announced his commitment on ESPN2.

