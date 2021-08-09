5 standouts from Philadelphia Eagles open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles held their first open practice of the summer in front of 25,896 raucous fans at Lincoln Financial Field.

It had the feel of a regular-season game in South Philadelphia, and here are the five top standouts from the two-hour practice.

DE Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) escapes the grasp of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Sweat continues to harass Andre Dillard while dominating training camp. https://twitter.com/DZangaroNBCS/status/1424518771805499400

WR Quez Watkins

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins reaches for the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

https://twitter.com/ZBerm/status/1424528730056241154 Quez could end up a starter against the Falcons if he keeps this up. https://twitter.com/EaglesReek/status/1424529358199431171 H/T EaglesReek

TE Tyree Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

He continues to make his presence felt at the tight end position. https://twitter.com/mike_e_kaye/status/1424518246003314689

WR Travis Fulgham

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham eyes the ball during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

https://twitter.com/EJSmith94/status/1424530968854028288 Fulgham has been consistent all camp and he'll be hard to keep out of the starting lineup.

QB Jalen Hurts

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

https://twitter.com/BarstoolPhilly/status/1424536086076870659 After a rough Saturday practice, Hurts rebounded nicely, making some tight throws during the 11-on-11 period. The highlight was the bomb to Quez Watkins.

