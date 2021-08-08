5 standouts from Packers Family Night scrimmage

The Green Bay Packers held an abbreviated Family Night practice at a rain-soaked Lambeau Field on Saturday.

Around 35,000 fans attended despite the weather concerns. Matt LaFleur’s team was able to run through several team periods during the practice, providing an opportunity to see a bunch of players in live action.

Here are a few standouts from the initial viewing of the scrimmage:

CB Chandon Sullivan

Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

The likely starter in the slot had terrific coverage on at least three different plays during team periods. Early on, he blanketed Randall Cobb on a throw down the seam. Later, he had Allen Lazard well covered on a post and then took away Davante Adams in the end zone on the final play of the two-minute period.

WR Devin Funchess

Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Devin Funchess runs through a practice station during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Funchess was heavily targeted while playing with both the first- and second-team offenses. Aaron Rodgers found him on a quick hitter during one move-the-ball period, and Jordan Love connected with him twice after he flashed wide open on out-breaking routes, including one against the coverage of Stanford Samuels for a 20-yard gain. Also, Funchess was working as a blocker on one of the punt teams.

CB Kabion Ento

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kabion Ento is shown Monday, August 17, 2020, during training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Ento broke up a pair of passes intended for Malik Taylor while working as a perimeter cornerback with the No. 2 defense. On the first, he broke on a late throw to the curl and knocked it away. Later, he was running stride for stride with Taylor along the sideline before batting the ball down. On the final play of practice, he had DeAndre Thompkins covered up well. Ento did miss a tackle on a live tackling special teams period. The converted receiver is making a spirited run at a roster spot.

Story continues

CB Jaire Alexander

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) is shown during the first day of training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The second-team All-Pro got his hands on two different passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers. On the first, he knocked away an attempt to Allen Lazard over the middle. Later, he stuck with Davante Adams and swatted away Rodgers' attempt to squeeze the ball to his favorite receiver along the sideline. In typical Alexander fashion, he waltzed around the field to celebrate the play.

TE Robert Tonyan

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) participates in organized team activities Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Tonyan just keeps catching everything. In the two-minute drill, he found some space behind zone coverage and made a leaping catch of a perfect pass from Aaron Rodgers, jumpstarting the drive with a gain of over 20 yards. Later, he made an easy catch on a staple bootleg call and picked up at least 10 yards.

1

1