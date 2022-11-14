5 standouts from Packers’ 31-28 win over Cowboys

Down but not out. The Green Bay Packers trailed by 14 points in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys before storming back to pull off a 31-28 win in overtime. With seven games left on the schedule, the Packers improved to 4-6 and are still in the mix for the postseason.

It was an unfortunate ending for Mike McCarthy, whose homecoming was spoiled by the team that fired him in 2018. This was Dallas’ game to lose after capitalizing on a muffed punt and forcing a three-and-out before driving 86 yards to go up by 14 in the third quarter.

Earlier in the season, this Green Bay team would have folded in such adverse conditions. However, with the season and the prospect of a six-game losing streak on the line, they decided to fight.

The Packers rallied to score 14 points in the fourth quarter to tie the game, and maybe could’ve won it in regulation if not for poor game management from Matt LaFleur. With one minute and 38 seconds remaining in regulation, Green Bay’s offense showed very little urgency when they needed only 30 yards to attempt a field goal. Rodgers said after the game he was upset with the play calling that led to a wasted opportunity.

“Our guys bailed me out,” a relieved LaFleur said postgame.

After losing the overtime coin toss, Green Bay’s defense rose to the occasion by stopping the Cowboys on fourth down to give the ball to Rodgers, who delivered like he has many times during his illustrious career. The most pivotal play came on third down when Rodgers found Allen Lazard on a slant for a 36-yard catch and run that eventually set up Mason Crosby’s game-winner.

Sunday’s come-from-behind win may have saved the Packers’ season momentarily, though they have a quick around with another challenging opponent in the 6-3 Tennessee Titans coming to town on Thursday. But before we look ahead, let’s look back at the standouts from Green Bay’s improbable week 10 win.

WR Christian Watson

Watson was long overdue for a breakout game. Injuries and drops have prevented the Packers’ second-round pick from becoming a focal point on offense, but that changed with a three-touchdown performance against Dallas. Watson’s night didn’t get off to a great start after dropping two passes on the opening drive. However, Rodgers reassured Watson that he would continue to look his way, and he did halfway through the second quarter. The rookie wideout produced the team’s longest play of the season by beating Anthony Brown on a go route to score a 58-yard touchdown. Watson’s second touchdown reception occurred in an even bigger moment, with the team facing a 4th and 7 down by two scores. Watson used his speed to get open over the middle to score from 39 yards out. And finally, his third touchdown catch was a seven-yarder to tie the game with 2:29 left in the fourth quarter. In total, Watson finished with four catches for 107 yards while becoming the first Green Bay rookie with three receiving touchdowns in a game since James Lofton in 1978. Hopefully, this is what the Packers can expect from Watson moving forward, as his speed adds a game-changing element to the offense.

RB Aaron Jones

Green Bay doesn’t win without a strong performance from their star running back. Jones showed everyone what happens when he is a featured part of the offense by using his 26 touches to pick up 156 yards from scrimmage. Jones’ status was in question earlier in the week after exiting week 9 with an ankle injury- and yet, he still delivered one of his best games of the season. Despite an increased workload, Jones remained efficient, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, which is right around his 2022 average. Jones had several important runs on drives that led to points, including a touchdown on a 12-yard run in the second quarter.

QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers can still be Rodgers even when the run game takes precedence. Green Bay totaled 39 rushing attempts compared to only 20 passing attempts but still manufactured 415 yards of offense. This forced Rodgers to be efficient, completing 70 percent of his passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns. The result: he received his highest quarterback and passer rating of the season. This game even featured most of Rodgers’ greatest hits, including a long touchdown pass, a first-down scramble, and a game-winning drive to cap things off. Rodgers desperately needed this bounce back after throwing three interceptions to the lowly Detroit Lions.

S Rudy Ford

Released by the Jacksonville Jaguars before the start of the regular season, the Packers signed Ford thinking they were getting a solid contributor on special teams. However, as poor play plagued starting safety Darnell Savage, whose better suited as a nickel, the team decided to give Ford a more substantial role against the Cowboys. Ford not only looked comfortable playing with the starters but changed the game with a pair of interceptions. After a Rodgers fumble gave Dallas a short field to work with, Ford kept the Cowboys off the board by intercepting a pass intended for Dalton Schultz in the end zone. On the next drive, Ford intercepted Dak Prescott again, this time returning it 34 yards to Green Bay’s 33-yard line. Both of Ford’s takeaways led to touchdowns, which helped save this game for the Packers.

DT Jarran Reed

It wasn’t a complete performance by Reed, but the veteran defensive tackle stepped up when the team needed it most. On the fourth down play in overtime, Reed proved to be more than a run-stopper when he pressured Prescott to the point where he had both arms wrapped around the quarterback’s knees to help force an incompletion that sailed over the head of Tony Pollard. For the most part, Reed has had an up-and-down season with the Packers. That said, he came up huge in a big moment where the team absolutely had to make a play. Reed’s night ended with two tackles and three QB hits.

