5 standouts from Packers’ 27-17 win over Steelers

The Super Bowl XLV rematch is in the books, and the end result was the same. The Green Bay Packers won 27-17 over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday to move to 3-1. The Steelers, on the other hand, are 1-3 and may face some tough decisions surrounding quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The aging quarterback didn’t post terrible numbers, per se. He completed 65 percent of passes and totaled 232 yards along with one touchdown. However, one can’t help but think Roethlisberger might be holding this team back.

Pittsburgh has a talented defense and a solid arsenal of running backs and pass-catchers. Roethlisberger doesn’t have the arm he used to and is unwilling to try and push the ball downfield. He completed only one pass on Sunday for at least 20 yards.

The Packers probably should have won by a lot more if Aaron Rodgers had completed a few more passes. Meanwhile, Joe Barry’s defense appears to be trending in the right direction. All they really need is some injury luck to possibly turn the corner.

Head coach Matt LaFleur called this one a “mature win,” as Green Bay battled some adversity early on and kept their nose to the ground. This week’s game produced some good individual performances, which we will take a look at now.

DL Kingsley Keke

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97).

It was a rough start to the year for Keke. The Packers weren’t getting much out of the former fifth-round pick, who struggled against the run and failed to register a single pressure through the first three games. However, on a third-down play in the second quarter, Keke walked offensive lineman Trai Turner into Roethlisberger’s lap and forced a fumble that Green Bay recovered. The offense took over at Pittsburgh’s 23-yard line and scored on short field position thanks to a 23-yard touchdown to Randall Cobb. Keke mostly had a quiet game the rest of the way, but his turnover-causing play shifted the momentum in the first half.

WR Randall Cobb

Story continues

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Speaking of Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and the 31-year-old receiver tapped into their innate chemistry on Sunday, connecting on five passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Cobb was on the receiving end of Rodgers’ 420th career touchdown, which tied Dan Marino for sixth all-time. Cobb was seldom targeted over the first three weeks but showed he still has some juice left against the Steelers. His route running is still good enough, and he also has some juice left after the catch. Rodgers may look in Cobb’s direction more and more now that they have sort of broken the ice.

RB A.J. Dillon

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Dillon had his best game of the year against the Steelers, carrying the ball 15 times for 81 yards. Coming into the game, Dillon had only 15 attempts on the year. LaFleur made it a point to get his power back some more touches, and it certainly paid off as he wore down Pittsburgh’s defense. During the third quarter, Dillon broke off a 25-yard run that nearly went for a touchdown as he was brought down at the 1-yard line. He also helped set up a first-half touchdown with a 16-yard catch. Expect Green Bay to continue to feed Dillon in the second half when they have a double-digit lead.

P Corey Bojorquez

Green Bay Packers punter Corey Bojorquez (7).

It was another solid day for Bojorquez, who punted the ball three times for a total of 138 yards. After the Steelers opened the game with a touchdown, the Packers’ offense was forced to punt on their first possession. Things could have gotten ugly fast, but Bojorquez pitched in with an accurate punt that pinned Pittsburgh’s offense at the 4-yard line. Later in the game, Bojorquez flipped the field with a 57-yard punt (that required a fair catch) while being backed up in his own end zone. It is still early, but Bojorquez has been a big upgrade over JK Scott.

CB Eric Stokes

Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY NETWORK

Honestly, it was not a great day overall for Stokes, but he finished strong. The rookie corner was targeted a ton and allowed his fair share of completions. He was also flagged for a pass interference penalty on third and goal. However, Stokes responded on the following drive with his first career interception that sealed the win for his team. Stokes picked off a Roethlisberger pass intended for Diontae Johnson and made a nice pass breakup earlier in the game. The Packers may lean on Stokes more and more in the coming weeks as Kevin King missed his second straight game and Jaire Alexander exited Week 4 with a shoulder injury.

1

1