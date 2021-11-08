5 standouts from Packers’ 13-7 loss to Chiefs

The defense did everything it could, but too many miscues spelled doom for the Green Bay Packers in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Filling in for Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love had a rocky NFL debut. He threw for 190 yards and a touchdown, but the offense went 2-12 on third downs. Love also threw a second-half interception, but if not for two botched field goal attempts, the game was perhaps winnable.

The outstanding play from Green Bay’s defense kept the game within reach until Patrick Mahomes converted a crucial third down with under two minutes remaining. Usually, when your team limits Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to under 200 yards passing and one touchdown, you expect to win the game. If the offense had made a few more plays or the special teams unit had made one less mistake, the Packers might be 8-1 instead of 7-2.

But you live, and you learn. Green Bay remains first in the NFC North and very much in control of their own destiny. Rodgers is one of multiple key players expected back soon as this team aims to have a strong second half to the season.

Even though the Packers didn’t come out on top, there were still some positive takeaways in defeat. Let’s take a look at the standouts from Week 9:

S Darnell Savage

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Kansas City looked to extend a drive during the second quarter by going for it on 4th and 1, but Savage had other ideas. He read the play-action perfectly and picked up Darnell Williams heading to the flat out of the backfield. The great read by Savage forced a 2-yard loss on the play and a turnover on downs. Later in the same quarter, Savage nearly forced another turnover when he punched the ball out of the hands of wide receiver Mecole Hardman. However, the pass ended up getting ruled incomplete. Savage continues to be one of the Packers’ best playmakers on defense.

LB Krys Barnes

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Barnes must have woken up on the wrong side of the bed Sunday morning, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing if you’re an NFL player. Barnes played with a level of physicality we haven’t seen from the second-year linebacker in 2021. He had been quiet for most of the season, but this week he made a number of hard-hitting tackles, including a nasty hit on Williams along the sideline to force a fourth down. On the final drive, Barnes had a nice play when he burst through the middle to stop Williams behind the line of scrimmage. He finished the game with a team-high nine tackles in what was easily his best performance of the year.

WR Randall Cobb

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Love knew to look to his veteran wide receiver when the time called for it. Towards the end of the second quarter, Love escaped the pocket and needed to get rid of the ball with defenders bearing down on him. Luckily, he found Cobb working across the field for a 35-yard gain, his longest of the season. However, Cobb wasn’t done. During the final quarter, the savvy 31-year-old receiver showed he still has some juice left after the catch when he picked up 15 yards on 3rd and 10. Cobb had a strong outing as he caught three passes for 50 yards.

RB A.J. Dillon

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Both of Green Bay’s running backs played well, but I thought Dillon had the better game. He ran the ball only eight times but picked up 46 yards for an average of 5.8 yards per carry. During the first half, you could argue he was the best player on offense. Dillon also added four receptions totaling 44 yards to his stat line and continues to show that he is more than just a bruising power back. Hopefully, Dillon can stay involved in the passing game because it brings a new element to the offense.

OLB Rashan Gary

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Gary delivered the immediate pressure on the defense’s fourth-down stop, and he ended a drive with an impressive individual effort to create a third-down sack. He also pressured Mahomes on the game’s final third down. He ended the night with a team-high three quarterback hits. This was another disruptive performance from the Packers’ top edge rusher.

