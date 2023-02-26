5 standouts from the HBCU Legacy Bowl

The second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl occurred Saturday, Feb. 25, in New Orleans, LA. The bowl game and HBCU Combine are part of an effort to highlight the talent level available at historically black colleges and universities.

Over 30 NFL scouts from the NFL and other football leagues attended to evaluate more than 90 players looking to boost or create their draft stock.

Here are five players who stood out at the HBCU Legacy Bowl:

DL Jason Dumas, Southern University

Jason “Little Man” Dumas of Southern University might be shorter than a typical defensive lineman (5-foot-10), but his presence is significant. From the beginning of the game, it was evident why he earned himself defensive MVP honors.

His incredible burst off the line paved the way for his game-leading three-sack performance. He also used his silky smooth mobility and power to wreak havoc, manhandling whoever stood in his way.

#FCSThrowback DL Jason Dumas (@jasondumas99) dominates the 2021 SWAC Championship Game 🔥 Finished with 4.5 TFLs, 1 sack, & 91.5 PFF Defensive Grade pic.twitter.com/fZr91HpYhQ — The Bluebloods (@The__Bluebloods) August 6, 2022

DT Camron Peterson, Southern University

Like Dumas, Southern University should feel proud of the product that is defensive tackle, Camron Peterson. During his 2022 campaign, he registered 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

On Saturday, Peterson contended with Dumas for Defensive MVP. His undeniable motor amassed six tackles, three tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and one pass broken up.

Defensive lineman Camron Peterson (#TeamRobinson) is a beast in the middle. Last season with @SouthernUsports, he registered 19 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, and a pass defended. #HBCULegacyBowl | #NFLDraft | #GoJags | #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/Ey8qfk8SH5 — Black and Gold Nation (@B_GNation1) February 25, 2023

DT Joshua Pryor, Bowie State

If teams didn’t know who defensive tackle Joshua Pryor of Bowie State was before, they do now. Pryor started the week strong with stout measurables at the HBCU combine and solid interviews. The former CIAA Defensive Player of the Year made a statement Saturday.

Pryor was all over the field, giving teams a fantastic glimpse at his game-wrecking abilities. He wracked up seven tackles, three tackles-for-loss, and two sacks.

Joshua Pryor | DL | Bowie State University 📈 – Quick Hands

– Run ➡️ Pass transition

– Ankle flexibility

– Balance

– 2nd Gear after clearing blocker@DraftHBCU pic.twitter.com/FYY4YuEclp — Gerald J. Huggins II, M.A. (@Coach_HugginsJr) February 23, 2023

QB Jalen Fowler, North Carolina A&T

Quarterback Jalen Fowler is an intriguing prospect who caught the eye of multiple teams after an impressive combine outing. Fowler showed his exceptional resiliency and toughness, evading a constant barrage of pressure Saturday but still completing 12 of his 13 passes for 111 yards.

He earned those traits after returning from injury in 2021 and throwing for 1,700 yards. His stats ranked him sixth in the Big South in total passing yards.

It’s debatable, but Id argue that no HBCU player improved more this year than NCAT QB Jalen Fowler. Led the Aggies to seven-straight wins. 4TD performance against Robert Morris on the road. 62% completions. Excellent play and great growth over the years pic.twitter.com/xSJ3fHorVx — Maliik Obee (@NFLMaliik) December 14, 2022

WR Xavier Smith, Florida A&M

A speedster with impressive abilities, teams also noticed wide receiver, Xavier Smith. Smith had an excellent Combine performance, displaying his elite speed and route-running prowess. He followed that up with Offensive MVP honors on Saturday.

In addition to scoring the game’s only touchdown, Smith was a masterful tactician and hauled in 85 receiving yards. His ability to catch contested balls did not go unnoticed, as he looked to be in full command of his craft.

Tripp Harrington showing off the rocket launcher again 👀 Xavier Smith playing cribbage 📈 pic.twitter.com/BLcBqnKEmV — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 25, 2023

