5 standouts from Giants’ first week of training camp

The New York Giants have completed their first week of training camp and things have been relatively quiet.

As things go for the Giants, that’s always a positive. That means no injuries, no controversy and lots of harmony.

There has been some news, however, in the way of standout players. Here’s five players who have impressed thus far.

WR Jalin Hyatt

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

We heard Hyatt, a third-round pick out of Tennessee, was fast, but not his fast.

In camp, Hyatt has been clocked at 24 miles per hour, which is unheard of in NFL circles. The previous NFL speed record was held by All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in 2016 when he was with Kansas City.

Jalin Hyatt ran 24 MPH during the Giants training camp 💨😳 (via @On3sports, @art_stapleton) pic.twitter.com/FRgNrwN2cL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 31, 2023

Jalin Hyatt is FASTTTTTTTT pic.twitter.com/iX9eMGCxG7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 2, 2023

Hyatt has not only impressed with his speed, his entire game has been eye-popping.

“He’s an athletic young man who has long speed and short-space quickness,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “He’s done a good job since he’s been here. He’s got a long way to go, but we’re just trying to bring him along day-by-day and maybe keep adding a little bit more to his plate each day, if he can handle it.”

So far, he can.

This is a wide-step release from Jalin Hyatt – Sell release with a wide-step outside of DBs frame

– Head & shoulders fake to get DB off platform to OS

– Explode off OS foot, dip inside shoulder to minimize contact surface area

– Lean into DB at break – flipper Great finish 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/h52F2uACBy — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) July 29, 2023

TE Darren Waller

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants traded a third-round pick to the Raiders for Waller and it may end up being a steal if the veteran can stay healthy.

So far in camp, Waller is making a mockery of the Giants’ defensive back-seven, catching passes over, above and around defenders.

Darren Waller makes safeties look so tiny pic.twitter.com/BSKaryunB9 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) July 30, 2023

“A locomotive rolling real fast,’’ receiver Darius Slayton said of Waller. “Ain’t nobody tackling that, I think.”

“He’s a unicorn player,” said fellow tight end, Daniel Bellinger. “Watching him be able to do what he does, even at his age, it’s amazing. Definitely a lot of ‘wow’ moments with Darren.”

C John Michael Schmitz

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Schmitz, the Giants’ second-round pick this year out of Minnesota, is now running with the ones on a daily basis after being eased into action.

“John Michael’s fitting right in,” said line mate Ben Bredeson.“He’s a great guy — culturally he’s fit right in with us, he hasn’t skipped a beat and he’s coming along really well.”

CB Tre Hawkins III

Syndication: The Record

Hawkins, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound Day 3 pick out of Old Dominion this past spring, has moved rapidly up the depth chart with an impressive showing this week at camp.

Head coach Brian Daboll justified Hawkins getting some first-team reps over top draft pick Deonte Banks and some veterans.

“I think he’s earned it. He had a couple of good days (so) we gave him an opportunity. We’ll try to do that with all the positions (and) every day’s an evaluation so if we think you’ve earned an opportunity to do it and that’s what we did.”

That Tre Hawkins steady drumbeat just keeps getting louder and louder #Giants

🥁🥁🥁 https://t.co/n2B3jEJT6a — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) August 1, 2023

I don’t know what Tre Hawkins did this offseason leading up to camp but he seems to legit KNOW the routes receivers are running — excellent reaction and IQ. Via @TheGiantTakePod pic.twitter.com/eGj8j0kHot — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 1, 2023

RT Evan Neal

Syndication: The Record

The seventh overall selection of the 2022 NFL draft is approaching his second season from a new perspective.

He’s healthier, thanks to the hiring of a personal chef, and is in tremendous shape. He’s also a year older and wiser and his pedigree is starting to kick in.

“The first five (practices) without pads on, I think he’s done a good job,” head coach Brian Daboll said of Neal.

“Again, it’s his second year in the system. I think things slow down a little bit for him. It’ll be a good few weeks here with the pads on… We’ll see how it all translates here with the pads, but he’s had a good five days of practice.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire