5 standouts from first week of Chiefs training camp

Training camp is a time for lesser-known prospects to make their case for an NFL roster spot, and many of the Kansas City Chiefs’ players have looked hungry to make the cut through five days of practice in St. Joseph.

On both sides of the ball, rookies and veterans alike are participating in drills with enthusiasm through sweltering workouts at Missouri Western State University. Several unheralded up-and-comers have warranted a look either on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster or higher than they currently sit on the team’s depth chart.

Check out the biggest risers of Kansas City’s first week of training below:

WR Justyn Ross

Ross is one player in a long line of Chiefs fan-favorites at camp who likely face more of an uphill battle than many realize through the preseason. He compares favorably to Kansas City’s 2007 “Hard Knocks” legend Bobby Sippio in this regard, as a player everyone in Chiefs Kingdom is rooting for, but who remains something of a long shot to make the final roster despite the intense adulation.

Justyn Ross with a one-handed catch pic.twitter.com/yF4XE7ECus — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 26, 2023

Nonetheless, Ross has proven to be a reliable option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the passing game during drills and certainly seems to have the talent to cut it in Andy Reid’s offense. With continued effort through the rest of the training camp process, Ross should be able to show Kansas City’s coaching staff even more during the Chiefs’ preseason games in August.

CB Joshua Williams

A fourth-round pick who started games for the Chiefs as a rookie, Williams has shown even more flashes of brilliance early in training camp and may need to be considered for a full-time starting role by September’s regular season kickoff. His lanky frame is ideal for swatting balls out of the air and gives Williams plenty of range to make plays on errant or tipped passes, as evidenced by this remarkable play from practice on Tuesday:

An excellent sophomore season by Williams would be a boon for the Chiefs’ secondary, which is looking to generate more turnovers as Kansas City defends its newly won Super Bowl title.

WR Rashee Rice

The second receiver on this list, Rice isn’t fighting for a roster spot as a second-round pick, but has earned consideration for the top spot on the Chiefs’ depth chart at his position after a remarkable series of workouts this week. He looks right at home with the first-team offense, and his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes is undeniable, even after only five days of practice.

Another highlight for Rashee Rice! Mahomes finds him in the endzone for 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/2LPad1YIAt — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 25, 2023

He’ll have to continue improving if he wants to unseat Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the injured Kadarius Toney as Mahomes’ top option, but if his play at practice is any indication so far, Rice is in for an outstanding rookie season.

CB Trent McDuffie

McDuffie faced high expectations in 2022 and delivered on every bit of the promise that prompted Kansas City to draft him in the first round of last year’s draft. He has continued to impress at Chiefs training camp in 2023 and has made some highlight reel plays that should bode well for his performance in the coming season.

If McDuffie wasn’t already being considered Kansas City’s top cornerback, he should certainly be in the conversation for the title after the first week of practices in St. Joseph. His stock will continue to rise if he can keep up his exceptional effort on the practice field and in the preseason, which is set to kick off in August.

RB Deneric Prince

Prince would be wise to keep up his incredible effort in St. Joseph after exploding onto the scene last week with several highlight-reel plays in Chiefs practices. His natural speed, shifty running style, and dense build are all good signs for his chances of making it in the NFL, but making a final roster as an undrafted free agent necessitates more than just natural ability.

.@denericprince was out there making PLAYS today 😤 pic.twitter.com/0IlfUgKAVv — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 24, 2023

To make it in Kansas City, Prince will have to show acumen in Andy Reid’s offense, which will require snaps in the team’s preseason games to analyze fully. He has done his part to earn looks during Kansas City’s three exhibition matchups but has to do something truly exceptional against live talent on the gridiron to reach his ultimate goal of making the Chiefs’ 53-man roster.

