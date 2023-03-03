5 standouts from DL, LB workouts at 2023 NFL combine

Players began arriving in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine over the weekend, but the event really got started Thursday when the first group of players were weighed, measured, and timed as they went through a bevy of drills and evaluations.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were certainly among the most interested teams in attendance Thursday with defensive linemen and linebacker up first. Jacksonville finished the 2022 season 26th in sacks and were unable to record a single sack in a playoff loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here were five players who stood out in the first day of testing at the combine:

Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Smith claims he was only going 85 percent during his 40-yard dash, but that was enough to post an absurd 4.39-second time.

His 40 was faster than star receivers Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins, as well as running backs Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey.

Smith helped himself too with a 41.5-inch vertical jump and 10’8 broad jump.

It was the kind of performance that no pass rushers ever have in Indianapolis and it put him in the same category as D.K. Metcalf in terms of combine numbers:

Nolan Smith had a day! pic.twitter.com/R50Be72ue9 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 2, 2023

At 238 pounds, Smith will have to win with his speed, burst, and quickness against NFL offensive tackles. He showed Thursday that he has plenty of it.

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

The former Pittsburgh Panthers defensive tackle earned comparisons to another player from his alma mater with a blazing fast 40-yard dash time.

Calijah Kancey's size and athletic profile is comparable to fellow @Pitt_FB defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Calijah Kancey ('23)

🔹 6'1", 281 lbs, 4.67 40

🔹 92 Athleticism Score Aaron Donald ('14)

🔹 6'0 3/4", 285 lbs, 4.68 40

🔹 98 Athleticism Score pic.twitter.com/TC6orxKEXF — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2023

Is the Aaron Donald comparison fair? Probably not. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Buffalo Bills’ Ed Oliver is a more appropriate parallel.

Either way, Klancey helped himself Thursday even if his arm length may raise concerns.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE, Northwestern

Klancey’s 40-yard dash time at 281 pounds stood out as an absurd time, but only until Adebawore got started later in the day.

Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore put up an elite combine performance for his weight (282 lbs), earning a 97 athleticism score pending shuttle drills. Combine Ranks since 2003 (275+ lbs): 🔹 4.49 40-yard dash (1st)

🔹 10' 5" broad jump (T-2nd)

🔹 37.5" vertical (3rd) pic.twitter.com/oDHpgHxDHS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2023

The former Northwestern defensive lineman didn’t have the production in college to be a top 10 draft pick, but he sure tested like one Thursday.

Adebawore joined Mario Williams, Rashan Gary, and J.J. Watt — three top 12 draft picks — as the only players over 275 pounds to record a vertical of 37 inches at the combine.

Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

If it wasn’t for Nolan Smith, a lot more people would’ve been talking about the day Young put together.

At 250 pounds, Young weighed in 12 pounds heavier than Smith and recorded a 40-yard dash time that was only four hundredths of a second slower.

Byron Young had an ELITE combine showing🔥@Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/RDb67D7aHs — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 2, 2023

Young’s 38-inch vertical was a couple inches behind Smith’s jump, but Young got the win in the broad jump by four inches.

The 2022 All-SEC selection finished his final season at Tennessee with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

The all-time leader in sacks at Iowa State reportedly struggled through an illness this week with a 104-degree fever on Tuesday that caused him to lose some weight.

While that would’ve been a perfectly acceptable reason to head home and train for the Iowa State Pro Day, McDonald reportedly insisted on performing Thursday.

McDonald didn’t participate in the 40-yard dash, but he still recorded the best broad jump of the day at 11’0″ along with a 36-inch vertical.

For pass rushers, burst and explosion off the line of scrimmage are more important than straight line speed anyway. McDonald will likely give the 40-yard dash a shot at his pro day, but his jumps helped his case for a spot in the first round.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire