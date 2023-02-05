5 standouts for Chiefs from 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl is in the books, and you can bet the Kansas City Chiefs’ scouting department watched with a keen eye. The Chiefs have drafted several players who have participated in the Senior Bowl over the last two years, including standout starting offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith. Last year they grabbed a pair of cornerbacks in Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson.

Let’s take a look at some players who shined in this game that could be a fit for K.C. come April’s draft:

Northwestern RB Evan Hull

Hull began the game with an impressive 24-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. He finished with 10 carries for 74 yards along with two receptions for 11 yards. Hull is a well-rounded back with pass-blocking abilities, which is always essential for running backs in Andy Reid’s offense.

The 5-foot-10, 214-pound Northwestern Wildcat has the size to hold up against NFL competition and he proved it by taking a beating during the Senior Bowl. A good comparison is former Chiefs’ running back Darrell Williams, as they’re both strong runners with reliable pass-catching abilities. After an intense week of practice and an impressive Senior Bowl performance, Hull’s draft stock is certainly on the rise.

Oklahoma RT Wanya Morris

Morris has been a standout all week during Senior Bowl practices. He primarily plays right tackle, but also has experience at left tackle and both guard positions. Flexibility is always something the Chiefs have been high on with their offensive linemen. During the game, he played the right tackle and was effective as both a pass-blocker and a run-blocker.

K.C. certainly has a need at right tackle as starter Andrew Wylie is slated to hit free agency. Morris possesses excellent foot and hand skills to match his powerful 317-pound frame. He could be a mid-round pick who gets an opportunity to compete for the starting right tackle job during training camp.

Clemson EDGE K.J. Henry

Henry has good size at 6-4 and 247 pounds with just under 33-inch arms. During his collegiate career at Clemson, he was most effective on early downs with his ability to set the edge and eat space. Chiefs’ defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has traditionally preferred bigger and more powerful defensive ends.

Henry is raw as a pure pass rusher and will need time to develop his game there. One thing working in his favor is that he plays with a relentless motor. He did display some explosion out of his stance on several occasions throughout the week. During the game, he had some really strong flashes using his speed rush and inside moves to beat tackles, which shows that he’s already adding tools to the toolkit.

South Alabama WR Jalen Wayne

Wayne led all receivers in the Senior Bowl in receptions with eight. He has a good blend of size and speed at 6-1 and 211 pounds. He excels at creating separation on short to intermediate routes and he is also regarded as a good blocking receiver. These traits are about as perfect of a fit as you can find for Andy Reid’s offense.

Another big plus for Wayne is his experience playing special teams. During his time at South Alabama, he returned kickoffs and punts while also playing on kick and punt coverage units. Wayne could be an instant contributor on special teams for the Chiefs while being a No. 5 or 6 receiving option. He also has NFL bloodlines as his uncle, Reggie Wayne, is a Super Bowl champion with the Colts and a potential Hall of Famer.

Virginia CB Anthony Johnson

Johnson fits what the Chiefs like in their cornerbacks. He is aggressive and physical with a knack for making plays on the ball. He had one of the highlights of the Senior Bowl, intercepting a pass and returning it 37 yards for a touchdown. He also did so while wearing the jersey of his fallen UVA teammate, Devin Chandler.

Johnson has impressive arm length at 6-1 and 207 pounds, posting the second-longest length at the Senior Bowl. It helps him high-point the ball in the air and is disruptive. His toughness and motor would also be an asset on special teams. The Chiefs hit a home run with rookie cornerbacks last offseason, but you can never have too many, especially with L’Jarius Sneed entering the last year of his contract.

