5 standouts for Chiefs from 2022 Senior Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs always take a hard look at the more experienced talent that comes out in the draft every year, and the Senior Bowl is their preferred way to see the seasoned prospects up close. With an offseason ahead to re-tool both sides of the ball following a crushing loss in the AFC championship game, the Chiefs are likely to look for players who can make an immediate impact in their system. Brett Veach could turn to one (or several) of the participants in Saturday’s game to help turn their fortunes next season.

With so much potential on the field at once, the 2022 Senior Bowl was first exposure for many fans who wanted to know more about this year’s draft class. Here are five players who had the makings of great future Chiefs in the annual exhibition game:

Minnesota DE Boye Mafe

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Mafe absolutely dominated in this game, making some of the class’s best linemen look like turnstiles. His hits on the quarterback looked violent and painful, indicating that he played with the pop teams love to see in the pass rush, especially against the league’s best signal-callers. He got after the quarterback from both ends of the defensive line throughout the game, piling up two sacks and a forced fumble.

Unquestionably the best defensive performance in this game, Mafe’s draft stock has never been higher than it is right now. He was named the National squad’s player of the game, for the four quarters he put in on Saturday. He should be on the radar for the Chiefs, even without much experience as a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end, as they look to build a competent defense to compete for a Super Bowl next season.

Nevada TE Cole Turner

AP Photo/Butch Dill

He had the benefit of catching passes from his college quarterback at the Senior Bowl, but Turner made the most of every snap the coaches gave him, both as a blocker and receiver (two catches for 44 yards). The most impressive part of his performance was the ease with which he seemed to find soft spots in coverage downfield to be a more-than-move-the-sticks safety valve for the quarterback rotation tasked with getting him the ball.

Kansas City certainly isn’t looking to replace Travis Kelce, but a second legitimate receiving threat at tight end could be a total gamechanger for an offense that needs more regular contributors. Kelce and Tyreek Hill will remain the focal point for Patrick Mahomes in the pocket, but a poised pass-catcher like Turner could give the Chiefs a nearly unstoppable advantage in two-tight end sets.

Appalachian State LB D'Marco Jackson

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

An extremely athletic linebacker, Jackson showed every trait a team could want in Senior Bowl action, swarming to the ball and getting his unit lined up correctly for the better part of the second quarter. The Appalachian State product looked like a bonafide stud against some of the best talent in college football, which might seem surprising for a player coming from the Sun Belt.

Jackson’s shorter stature likely means he’ll be overlooked on draft day, which could mean that Kansas City will have a shot to select him somewhere in the middle rounds as a low-risk high-reward type of developmental prospect. When the Chiefs load up on defense this offseason, they’ll be looking for fast and heady players who flow to the ball and aren’t afraid to get in on the action defensively. A player like Jackson fits that mold to a tee.

Florida RB Dameon Pierce

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After scoring a whopping 16 touchdowns as a senior at Florida, this SEC running back looks to have the makings of a great all-purpose offensive weapon for any team that wants to take a chance on a running back in 2021. Pierce runs angry and proved to be hard to tackle in his snaps at the Senior Bowl on Saturday behind some shaky offensive line play.

With so much competition around him, it would have taken a lot for Pierce to prove he was the top prospect at the game, but his hard-nosed running certainly spoke for itself as scouts watched him carry the ball. Though the numbers weren’t as impressive as he would’ve liked (5 carries for 16 yards), the tape showed a back who refused to go down easy and kept his legs churning through tackles at every level of the defense. Kansas City would be wise to look into Pierce to compete with some of the stagnant talent accumulating in their running back corps.

Rutgers WR Bo Melton

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Though the Chiefs might not have an urgent need to draft a receiver, they could do a lot worse than Bo Melton if they decide to go that route in April. The fifth-year senior wasn’t a particularly productive player in college, scoring just three touchdowns last season, but with an elite quarterback delivering him the ball, Melton could prove to be a dynamic big-play threat.

Melton has the speed to make any play a scoring opportunity and with some polish on his route running, he is sure to make any team fortunate enough to draft him very happy. If he hangs around late Day 2 or early Day 3, Kansas City should take a long and hard look at their receiver room and wonder if they couldn’t benefit from the services of a player like Bo Melton.

