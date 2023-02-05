5 standouts from the 2023 Senior Bowl

This week, the 74th edition of the Reese’s Senior Bowl took place in Mobile, Alabama, where Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has previously found several gems.

The Senior Bowl is a big deal to the Colts and since Ballard took over as general manager in 2017, they have used 19 draft picks on prospects who participated in the offseason all-star game.

Here are five standouts from the week’s event who could be on the Colts’ radar:

G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line’s woes reverberated throughout the season, leaving Chris Ballard to admit that the play of the line did not pan out the way the team had hoped. The Colts could be intrigued by the capabilities of guard O’Cyrus Torrence out of Florida. This week, he immensely helped his stock by showing he could play left and right guard.

The team would need to be patient with Torrence, but he has shown excellently on his feet and plays with solid balance. He would also be a welcomed presence in the run game, showing a willingness to push at the point of attack. Torrence could be gone by the time the team picks early in the second round, but it would be great value at pick No. 35.

Haven’t studied 1-on-1s yet, but O’Cyrus Torrence was excellent during the team & team competition portions of practice. Film translated well on day 1 in Mobile. pic.twitter.com/HWbl6fj0mD — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) February 1, 2023

EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a better season with pass-rush production, the Colts still suffered late in games, often depending heavily on pressure from the interior rather than the edge. However, edge rusher Derick Hall, from Auburn, could change that. Hall racked up an impressive nine sacks as a junior and was named to the First Team All-SEC in 2022.

Story continues

Hall is explosive off the line with long limbs that make him tough to block, as evidenced by his 84 quarterback pressures and 27 hits. Another trait the Colts could use is Hall’s ability to set the edge and defend the run. Hall is also a strong leader off the field, which is very high on Chris Ballard’s list.

Derick Hall sets the edge and rips his blocker away before making this impressive stop during team drills at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/hPWQE3jpIA — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 2, 2023

WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Whether the Colts bring back Parris Campell remains to be seen, and the current options beyond the three starting receivers from the 2022 season are slim. This could open the door for the Colts to take a Day 2 draft pick on a dynamic player like Michigan State’s Jayden Reed.

The slot wide receiver was electric this week, separating himself from nearly every defensive back. He has 4.4 speed and is a tactician at running routes. Though he is not the prototypical size that Ballard likes (standing at just 5’10” and 191 pounds), Reed’s ability and instincts could intrigue the team.

Here is every one-on-one rep for Michigan State WR Jayden Reed from the first two days of the Senior Bowl: pic.twitter.com/WPpLCXQSHX — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) February 2, 2023

TE Payne Durham, Purdue

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

With the loss of Jack Doyle, the Colts have sorely missed the blocking abilities of a tight end. Though the team has four tight ends that they expect to be back for 2023, they could take a flyer on a Day 3 pick like Purdue’s Payne Durham.

Durham doesn’t have elite speed or acceleration abilities down the field, but he can create separation and has soft hands. The team could also lean into his blocking skills and the way he can shift toward the ball, making him a threat in the red zone like Jack Doyle. Durham could come off the board in the fourth or fifth round if the team likes what they see.

Great snag here by Payne Durham. He really impressed me throughout the week #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/RtNDewqhWM — WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) February 4, 2023

IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably one of the biggest winners throughout all positions at the Senior Bowl, Schmitz was lauded by just about every analyst for his efforts this week. The Minnesota center showed the ability to play at all three interior positions and constantly won at the point of attack. He also interviewed well and is known for his high character.

Though Colts center Ryan Kelly is still currently entrenched at the position, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the front office had their eyes on Schmitz as his eventual replacement.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire