5 standout tight ends from the 2023 NFL combine

Saturday was a big day at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The quarterbacks took the field, which is always the top story of the weekend.

The quarterbacks weren’t the only ones on the field Saturday. The wide receivers and tight end also took the field. While the receivers are often one of the more exciting groups to watch, this year’s class isn’t nearly as deep as previous classes. Last season, six wide receivers went in the first round, including Jahan Dotson, to the Washington Commanders.

This year, only one wideout is possible in the first round.

The same can’t be said for the tight ends. Multiple tight ends could land in the first round in the 2023 NFL draft. Michael Mayer [Notre Dame], Luke Musgrave [Oregon State], Dalton Kincaid [Utah] and Darnell Washington [Georgia] all have an opportunity to land in the first round.

Of course, the tight end position doesn’t often go in the first round. So, NFL teams will likely find good value in the second round and later.

As for the combine, which tight ends stood out? We pick five who stood out in a big way Saturday, potentially improving their draft stock.

Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (TE17) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Darnell Washington has it all. He’s big [6-foot-7, 264], fast, can block and catch. On Saturday, he put on a show. Let’s look at some of Washington’s testing numbers:

40-yard dash: 4.64 seconds

10-yard split: 1.57 seconds

Vertical jump: 31″

Broad jump: 10’2″

These are phenomenal numbers for Washington. And his tape is good, too. Washington has shown that in Georgia’s offense, he can be an effective blocker, making him an exciting prospect. The Commanders met with Washington at the combine.

Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

Iowa tight end Sam Laporta (TE07) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sam LaPorta shined in drills Saturday. LaPorta, measuring in at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, ran the 40 in 4.53 seconds. LaPorta is viewed as a player who’ll be a better pro than college player. Iowa tight ends are sometimes underused in the passing game. Look in the NFL at George Kittle and T.J. Hockenson. Next up is LaPorta, who could be a steal in April.

Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz

Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz (TE06) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

What a day it was for Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz. The transfer from Penn State measured 6-foot-7. 255 pounds and posted the following numbers:

40-yard dash: 4.55 seconds

10-yard shuttle: 1.57 seconds

Vertical jump: 40″

Broad jump: 10’8″

3-cone drill: 6.87 seconds

What a showing from Kuntz. Kuntz has everything you want in a tight end. His size and athleticism jump out at you, meaning he could be an asset in the red zone as a rookie. Kuntz is more of a receiver than blocking tight end. Despite his massive size, he has work to do as a blocker, but there is great upside here.

2023 TE Athleticism Score Leaderboard 📋@ODUFootball's Zack Kuntz led the position with a 94 athleticism score, setting combine records for tight ends of his height (6'7"+, since 2003): 🔹 40-Yard Dash: 4.55 (1st)

🔹 Broad Jump: 10'8" (1st)

🔹 Vertical Jump: 40" (1st) pic.twitter.com/dCYhT0kjWQ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2023

South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft (TE05) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tucker Kraft also met with the Commanders at the combine. Much like Washington, Kraft is also a capable blocker, which is something Washington prefers from its tight ends. Kraft’s athleticism stood out Saturday, perhaps solidifying himself as a second-round pick.

SDSU TE Tucker Kraft at the NFL Combine today:

Height: 6-5

Weight: 254

Arm Length: 32 3/4’’

Hand: 10’’

40: 4.69 seconds

Vertical: 34’’

Broad Jump: 10’2’’ pic.twitter.com/mvjuEGul8y — Ryan Deal (@RyanDeal_605) March 5, 2023

Miami TE Will Mallory

Miami Fl tight end Will Mallory (TE09) participates in drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This tight end class is so deep it’s easy to forget about Will Mallory. Mallory did his best to remind everyone Saturday. While Mallory’s blocking may be a concern, he’s the perfect offensive weapon at the NFL level. Mallory opened some eyes Saturday.

Fastest 40 Times (TEs): 🥇 Will Mallory, Miami: 4.54s

🥈 Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion: 4.55s

🥉 Sam LaPorta, Iowa: 4.59s pic.twitter.com/xWsg2iyO8S — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 5, 2023

