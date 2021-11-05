5 standout stats from the Jets’ Week 9 loss to the Colts

Days after a triumphant upset win, the Jets crashed down to Earth in a 45-30 loss to the Colts.

The score indicates the Jets had a chance, but New York was never really in it after going down 42-10 midway through the third quarter. Josh Johnson played well in place of an injured Mike White, but he didn’t get anything going until after New York’s defense had already been trampled by the Colts.

The Jets have now allowed more than 500 yards of offense twice this season. They’ve only done that eight other teams in franchise history. If you think that’s an ugly stat, what until you see some other numbers from New York’s latest loss…

Run defense disappearing act

The Jets’ run defense didn’t exist against the Colts. Not only did Gang Green give up 260 yards on the ground, but 211 of those came before contact. Indianapolis averaged 7.0 yards per rush before contact, which is the second-highest mark in a game since ESPN started tracking the stat in 2009, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. The Jets gave up 172 yards to Jonathan Taylor alone. That’s the most rushing yards the Jets have allowed to a single player since 49ers RB Carlos Hyde ran for 196 in 2016.

That’s not what you want from a team that invested lots of resources in its front seven.

Josh Johnson's big night

Give Josh Johnson credit, as he balled out in a bad spot. Johnson finished with 317 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. It was his first three-touchdown and 300-yard performance since entering the league in 2008. The 35-year-old also joined Joe Namath as the only Jets quarterback to throw three touchdowns in a game he didn’t start, according to The AP’s Josh Dubow. Namath took over for Bob Davis in a 24-21 loss to the 49ers on Dec. 4, 1971.

So. Many. Yards.

The Jets’ defense was all-around bad against the Colts. They gave up 532 total yards in Week 9, the 10th-most in franchise history. New York allowed 8.7 yards per play, the third-most in franchise history, according to Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania. The Colts had six plays of at least 20 yards.

Offensive explosion

Despite the loss, the Jets’ offense played at a high level again. New York put up 486 yards and 30 points against the Colts a week after hanging 34 points and 511 yards on the Bengals. That’s the first time in franchise history the Jets tallied at least 30 points and 480 yards in consecutive games, according to Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania. They also had 30 first downs for the second consecutive game, another first for the franchise, per Nania.

Back-to-back 300-yarders

Johnson and White showed anyone can play well in Mike LaFleur’s offense. Johnson threw for 317 yards a week after White tossed for 405. That’s the first time in franchise history two different quarterbacks finished with more than 300 passing yards in back-to-back games, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini. Not bad for a couple of backups.

