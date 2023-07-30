5 standout players from the first week of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears have a break in their training camp schedule on Sunday after four consecutive days of practice. Players took to the field at Halas Hall on Wednesday in a closed practice session before allowing fans to get a glimpse at the 2023 squad as they prepare for what should be an exciting regular season.

Though camp has just started and pads won’t even come on until Wednesday, certain players are already standing out, whether it be in 1-on-1s, team drills, or both. While some might be obvious, others might come as a surprise given their status coming into camp.

Here are five players that are already making noise in training camp.

WR D.J. Moore

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The most notable newcomer to the team this offseason has also been the best performer up this point in camp. Moore has developed an instant connection with quarterback Justin Fields in just a short time. He’s smooth in his routes and the two of them make it look easy when linking up with each other. Moore’s had multiple big catches, both in team drills and in 1 on-1s every day of practice. He’s giving defenders fits when going out for passes and looks the part of a true WR1. Fans are excited to see Moore do his thing when the regular season begins and for good reason. He’s showing he’s the real deal.

Go DJ, that’s my DJ 💫 pic.twitter.com/0QjUVr4GW7 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 26, 2023

QB Justin Fields

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

There’s only been a few practices, but Fields already looks more confident and comfortable than he did this time last year. The third-year quarterback isn’t making the same mistakes he was in 2022 and has been more accurate with the football. It helps when he has someone like Moore on the receiving end, but even his throws to players like tight end Cole Kmet and wide receiver Chase Claypool look superb. Most notably, Fields was perfect in Saturday’s two-minute drill. He spread the ball around while still using his legs to pick up yards. It’s exactly the type of sequence that’s expected of Fields in the regular season, who is poised to take a huge step this year.

Absolutely PERFECT Two minute drill for the offense. Fields starts w a screen to EQ for 10 scrambles for 10 then hits DJ for 15 then down the middle to Kmet for 15 then a TD to EQ. A thing of beauty #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 29, 2023

WR Chase Claypool

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Has Claypool looked as good as someone like Moore or even Kmet? No not yet. But considering the question marks he had coming into camp with injuries and even his work ethic, he’s been a solid contributor and that’s enough to be a standout. Claypool showed up to camp ready to roll and has made a few tough catches and moves while in drills. His routes and receptions during 1-on-1s facing Tyrique Stevenson stood out the most during Friday’s practice. He’s been solid in team drills though, too. Claypool made a full extension grab on the sideline during Thursday’s practice and caught a touchdown on Wednesday. He’s on the minds of Bears fans this camp and The Bigs’ Herb Howard is making sure everyone stays updated with his progress.

#ChaseClaypoolMeter

(My level of belief that he will be a major contributor to the #Bears Offense in 2023) Saturday: 57%↔️

(Full Participant. No splash plays.) *There was a portion of practice, a RedZone period, with a very obstructed view* We’ll keep this rollin all Camp. — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) July 29, 2023

DE Terrell Lewis

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Evaluating linemen when pads aren’t on in training camp is admittedly difficult. But that goes to show how much of an impact defensive end Terrell Lewis is making. The veteran who joined the Bears this offseason after winning a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams has a golden opportunity to earn meaningful playing time this season and he’s making his case early. Lewis has been able to push past the Bears’ tackles at different points, most notably during Friday’s practice where his pressure on rookie Darnell Wright led to an interception by Fields. General manager Ryan Poles has yet to sign another impact edge rusher and it’s allowing players like Lewis to make plays. He’s going to be a very interesting watch when preseason games begin.

CB Kyler Gordon

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a strong start to camp for second-year cornerback Kyler Gordon. After an up-and-down rookie campaign, Gordon is hoping to settle into a consistent role in Year 2 as the starting nickel corner and use his instincts to make plays. So far, so good. Gordon has earned the nickname “Spider-Man” due to his keen senses to hit plays as they happen. Examples this week include a diving pass breakup during 1-on-1s and sniffing out screen passes before they happen. Gordon is playing with more confidence to start 2023 and it’s showing on the field. Even when his receiver catches a pass, Gordon’s coverage has been spot-on. He isn’t getting cooked in the secondary like he was early on in the regular season last year. This could be a big season for No. 6.

A tweet that didn’t send earlier today: Nice PBU by Kyler Gordon on a pass intended for Chase Claypool. Gordon seems comfortable in zone coverage. #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) July 27, 2023

