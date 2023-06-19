5 standout players from Chiefs mandatory minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their three-day mandatory minicamp last Thursday, holding two practice sessions and a mock conditioning test during the week.

Mandatory minicamp is the first time that all 90 players are required to be in the building during the offseason program. It amounts to what Andy Reid has come to refer to as a “passing camp.” Basically, they’re focusing solely on the passing game because they’re not playing in pads, going full speed and engaging in contact practices yet.

Who impressed most during the two days on the practice field in Kansas City? Here’s a look at five players that stood out above the rest:

Chiefs HC Andy Reid detailed Moore’s growth so far during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He’s seen a palpable change from his rookie season with his targets and catches going up from a season ago.

“Yeah Skyy was targeted quite a bit this preseason, he was one of the higher targets this preseason,” Reid said on Thursday. “He had the most catches or close to the most catches. So, I think he’s taken a good jump.”

Moore seems to be stepping into a JuJu Smith-Schuster role in the offense, working a lot over the middle of the field in the short and intermediate passing game. Most importantly, he seems to have earned the trust of his quarterback, enabling him to have that success on the practice field.

Mandatory minicamp proved that James is really starting to settle in with Kansas City. I was told that he’s picking up the offense quicker than anticipated due to similarities with Mike Kafka’s system with the New York Giants a season ago. He’s the only other receiver on the roster besides Marquez Valdes-Scantling with an NFL season of over 450 receiving yards and that has shown. His veteran savvy has earned him a solid amount of targets working with both the first- and second-team offense.

Nic Jones

Jones has really made his presence felt a number of times this offseason, showing a penchant for getting his hands on the football. During rookie minicamp in May, he managed a really impressive interception. He followed it up with a slick interception on Patrick Mahomes on the first day of mandatory minicamp. With Trent McDuffie and L’Jarius Sneed both sidelined, Jones is getting plenty of work. If he keeps up this level of competition and continues to make plays on the ball, he could quickly rise up the Chiefs’ depth chart.

Prince has been one of the most consistent standouts throughout the entire offseason workout program. With Isiah Pacheco sidelined by injury and Jerick McKinnon still getting veteran rest, Prince has been given the opportunity to play as a starter alongside Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and others. He’s making the most of those opportunities and really learning the intricacies of the passing game from the running back position. It’s something that he wasn’t often asked to do at Tulsa, but it’s proving to be a strength of his game early on in Kansas City.

It’s difficult to get a measure on pass rushers during these earliest practice sessions because there are no pads and contact. Omenihu, however, showcased his ability to affect the passer without getting to the quarterback. I’m told that during mandatory minicamp, Omenihu managed multiple pressures which resulted in errant throws from both starting and backup quarterbacks in Kansas City. Team reporter Matt McMullen also noted that on Day 1 of Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp practice, Omenihu swatted a pass down at the line of scrimmage.

