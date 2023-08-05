5 standout Bears on Day 9 of training camp

The ninth practice of Chicago Bears training camp is officially in the books, and it seems that it was a rough day for both the offense and defense.

In all honesty, it would be easier to list what went wrong for the team on Saturday: Muffed punts, dropped passes, multiple fights, etc. A down day for the team doesn’t mean there weren’t some positive takeaways, however.

Let’s get into the five players who stood out on the ninth day of Bears training camp.

WR Darnell Mooney

On a day where several of the Bears’ training camp darlings failed to make much of a blip on the radar, receiver Darnell Mooney was able to make some plays in his recent return to camp. Mooney flashed his route running during the one-on-one portion of Saturday’s practice.

Darnell Mooney with a nice route against Kyler Gordon. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 5, 2023

It’s not often you hear of a receiver stonewalling defenders when blocking, but Mooney and fellow wideout D.J. Moore did exactly that, getting a rise out of their offensive teammates.

Bears just wrapped up an 11-on-11 drive. Took note of both Darnell Mooney and DJ Moore with some outstanding blocks on the perimeter. Got the offensive sideline juiced. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 5, 2023

RB Roschon Johnson

In the last episode of Running Back Musical Chairs, D’Onta Foreman was the standout ball carrier on Friday, proving to be a reliable target out of the backfield for the quarterbacks. In today’s episode, the gold medal is going to rookie Roschon Johnson, whose physicality caused a solid collision on a run, resulting in a pop in the crowd.

Roschon Johnson with the truck stick against A.J. Thomas. You could hear the pads pop on that run. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 5, 2023

It may have been a low intensity day, but Johnson was able to make the most out of his limited snaps.

WR Nsimba Webster

“WHO?” Bears fans exclaim as they read the headline. Yes, Eastern Washington’s own Nsimba Webster has been a mainstay on the Bears roster for several years now, and his familiarity with the offense surely gives him a leg up while competing in camp.

Webster had a nice connection with backup quarterback P.J. Walker, hauling in a 40-yard pass for a touchdown. The big play resulted in the biggest cheer of the day from the crowd.

Biggest cheer of the day? When Bears QB P.J. Walker found Nsimba Webster for a 40+ yard touchdown pass. Training camp, gotta love it. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 5, 2023

In a perfect season, Webster’s services won’t be required (and he’ll serve his role on the practice squad), but his solid play in camp is definitely a welcome sight.

QB Justin Fields

Quarterback Justin Fields has been on every version of this article up to this point and even a down day for the offense can’t keep Chicago’s star away from making some nice plays. Fields was ultra-efficient in his limited reps with the offense, even driving the first-team offense from their own 30-yard line to the opposite 30, capping off the drive with end-of-game field goal.

My notes on Justin Fields’ day at Bears camp today: – 9-for-10 in 7 vs 7s. Ball out quick. His one miss was a deep shot to Tyler Scott (vs Tyrique Stevenson) – Got 3 points in a 1:15 left, tied-game situational drill. Went from 30 to 30. Best throw went to Velus Jones Jr. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 5, 2023

The quarterback’s strong play creates an expectation that he will continue his impressive performance when the Titans come to Soldier Field for the Bears’ first preseason game in a week.

S Eddie Jackson

The unquestioned leader on defense makes his first appearance on the Bears standouts list, mostly for good reasons. I’d be remiss to not mention that safety Eddie Jackson got into a scuffle with receiver Chase Claypool after Jackson hit Claypool late. The fight got intense enough to where Jackson’s helmet was ripped off.

The first true fight of Bears camp. Chase Claypool and Eddie Jackson go at it after a play. The officials on hand threw penalty flags and a fan in the bleachers yelled “Football!” — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 5, 2023

The esteemed fan who yelled “Football!” makes a great point. This IS football and the two players were able to use their flared tempers to bring some fire to their game. Jackson in particular took advantage, blanketing Mooney to break up a deep pass in the 11-on-11 period.

Emotions are bound to get the best of players in a situation as grueling as training camp; the important thing is to not let it turn into something ugly and channel that passion into their play. Jackson proved why he’s a team leader by doing exactly that.

Jackson also had one of the biggest highlights of the day when he broke up a wobbly deep pass from Fields intended for Mooney.

#Bears Practice highlight: Eddie Jackson breaks up a wobbly deep ball from from Justin Fields intended for Darnell Mooney. Sight seen: rookie running back Roschon Johnson Johnson in full pads. Been a rough start for him mostly due to injury. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 5, 2023

