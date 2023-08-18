5 standout Bears from Day 2 of joint practice with Colts

The Chicago Bears training camp has officially concluded following the Bears’ second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis, with Chicago playing their second preseason game on Saturday.

All facets of the team ended their 2023 training camp on a strong note, as Chicago reportedly outplayed the Colts by a sizeable margin.

The usual suspects rose to the occasion, but some new faces impressed enough to make it on the list. Without further ado, let’s go through the standout players in the Bears’ final day of training camp.

QB Justin Fields

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus caused a stir among the fanbase when he announced Justin Fields and other starters would not play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Colts. Many wondered why the coaching staff would opt to withhold QB1 from getting more playing time. After Fields’ performance in yesterday’s practice, it’s clear why the coaching staff felt satisfied with Fields’ progression.

Fields played lights out against the Colts in the Bears’ second joint practice, completing every throw in the 7-on-7 period.

Justin Fields goes 8-for-8 in 7-on-7s. Couple beautiful TD passes to DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney. Moore had a great catch over Kenny Moore. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 17, 2023

QB1 continued his electric rapport with WR1, lofting a touch pass to DJ Moore who found himself wide open in the middle of the endzone.

Justin Fields to DJ Moore!!! 💰 pic.twitter.com/1k0PxLH1Xh — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023

When a team’s quarterback plays as great as Fields did against the Colts, it’s understandable why the head coach would give him a game off in the preseason.

CB Kyler Gordon

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Kyler Gordon, otherwise known by the marvelous moniker of Kyler-Man, unleashed his incredible superpower of sticking to receivers to save the day for the defense. (Come on, with a nickname as great as that, we had to make at least one reference to it.)

Loose connections with superheroes aside, Gordon tacked a good performance on to a Bears defense that reportedly suffocated the Colts in Day 2 of joint practice. Gordon ‘s highlight play involved shadowing Colts receiver Josh Downs step-for-step and picking off a pass in one-on-ones.

Kyler Gordon says “I’ll take that.” Nice interception in the end zone during 1-on-1s against Josh Downs. pic.twitter.com/Hp1tSdqbrk — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 17, 2023

The Amazing Kyler-Man webs together another impressive day in training camp.

WR DJ Moore

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

DJ Moore also put together a strong practice Thursday, as per usual. Moore’s spectacular playmaking ability even has opposing coaches speechless, as a reportedly “unbelievable catch” left the staff of both teams in awe.

Justin Fields and DJ Moore connect once again for another unbelievable catch on the left sidelines. Personnel on the sidelines just shook their heads and laughed as he made the play. Moore 💰 Moore Problems for the league. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023

Just another day in the office for Moore.

S Elijah Hicks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Elijah Hicks hasn’t stood out much from a crowded room of defensive backs, with his only real notable moment as a Bear being the viral video of the safety expressing his excitement to play for Chicago after he was drafted.

Trenton Gill with another great punt right on the Seahawks 1 yard line. Seattle muffs the punt and Bears 7th round draft pick Elijah Hicks picks the ball up and scores a TD. Bears 17-0 pic.twitter.com/vVtCVix1kB — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 19, 2022

The second-year defender is taking advantage of his expanded playing time in training camp, with Jaquan Brisker sidelined, delivering a hard hit on star Colts receiver Michael Pittman to force an incompletion.

Elijah Hicks with a fantastic hit on Michael Pittman in the end zone to force an incompletion. Anthony Richardson failed to throw a touchdown pass during his session in red zone team drills. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023

The name of the game of Alan William’s defensive scheme is turnovers, and Hicks delivered on that mantra, punching the ball out of the hands of rookie Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.

In this team period, both QBs have turnovers. Elijah Hicks forced a fumble on Anthony Richardson. The Colts picked off Justin Fields after the ball was deflected. Forced throw. A lot of pressure in Fields face. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 17, 2023

Hicks could be on his way to becoming the next promising Bears defender if he plays well in the Bears’ remaining two preseason games.

QB Tyson Bagent

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If I told you the Bears had a real football player named Tyson Bagent on the team, what position do you think he would play? A scrappy tight end, perhaps? Or maybe an undrafted rookie walk-on kicker? How about a quarterback?

Yes, Bagent is currently the Bears’ fourth string quarterback, and he’s also playing like he has a personal vendetta against the Colts through two joint practices. The rookie passer from Shepherd was a touchdown throwing machine on Thursday, throwing for three scores in a red zone drill, including a pair to tight end Robert Tonyan.

In backup QB news: Tyson Bagent had a great low red zone drill for the Bears. Three TD passes. Two to Robert Tonyan, — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023

The Bears would be in dire straits if Bagent is ever called up to the active roster during the regular season, but current second-in-command QB P.J. Walker has struggled in camp thus far, clearing a potential pathway for Bagent to jump Nathan Peterman and Walker in the depth chart. While unlikely, a good preseason can help his chances.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire