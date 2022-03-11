5 spring training decisions facing Yankees with MLB lockout over

Brian Cashman Aaron Boone treated art 2022

Finally, baseball is on the horizon. Spring training is about to get underway after MLB and the MLBPA agreed on a new CBA. It took longer than everyone wanted, but nevertheless, here we are.

The Yankees are ready to gear up for another campaign at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Players have been itching to get back in the facility and start the tradition of camp competition to see who will land on the 26-man roster come Opening Day.

With that in mind, here are five decisions the Yanks will need to make as spring training gets underway and games get started in the Grapefruit League...

1. Where do new pieces fit?

It's safe to say GM Brian Cashman is going to be making some moves with the lockout over. The timing of it all isn't ideal, but you better believe those players will be coming in ready to go the second ink touches paper.

So it'll be up to manager Aaron Boone and the rest of the staff to get them acclimated and most importantly try to figure out their role for the 2022 season. It could be very easy if it's a signing like Freddie Freeman or Carlos Correa -- you're starting at your regular position. Done.

But what if a new starter enters the mix? Or a depth player comes in? Making sure everyone knows their role right away will be vital, especially in this delayed spring training.

2. Who fills out rotation after Gerrit Cole?

This is going to be a big storyline for the Yanks in spring, as it was last year. In 2021, it was Jameson Taillon and Corey Kluber vying for the No. 2 spot behind Cole. But Kluber is gone and Taillon is recovering from ankle surgery (he should be good to go).



There's also Luis Severino, Jordan Montgomery, Domingo German, Nestor Cortes Jr., Luis Gil and others who could fit into the rotation.

And then there's of course the possibility that the Yanks sign or trade for someone to help in the rotation.

Boone likely has a mindset right now of what he wants his rotation to be, but he won't know for sure until he sees games played in Tampa.

Starting pitching consistency is what sets apart the great teams from the good. We know what Cole brings to the table, but having the right rotation behind him is a big factor.

3. Will Aaron Judge get his extension?

Another big question: Will the Yankees extend Judge before Opening Day like he hinted at recently?

Of course, Yankees fans would love to see Judge don his No. 99 for years to come, and he has proven he can perform at an All-Star level whenever he's on the field.

But is the timing just not good for the Yanks? Cashman could be working on other deals first to get the team ready for 2022. Judge is important, yes, but so is making the right roster for this season compared to thinking about the future when Judge is already set for 2022.

It's a tough call to make and no one can really predict it for sure. But it would not sit well with Yankees fans if Judge eventually hits free agency.

4. Will there be a closer battle?

Aroldis Chapman figures to be the closer for the Yanks yet again. Or does he?

Jonathan Loaisiga might be gunning for that title this season, especially if Chapman doesn't show some increased command of his stuff. After the crackdown on foreign substances on baseballs, it might not be a coincidence that Chapman started losing feel of all his pitches. He was all over the place after being arguably the best closer in the game at the start of the 2021 campaign.

Loaisiga, on the other hand, was lights out last season and Boone has to love that he was. Ideally, you'd want to use Chapman in the ninth and Loaisiga in the eighth. But Chapman needs to prove he won't be making his teammates and the fans close their eyes each pitch like he did far too often last year.

Jun 30, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (left) takes relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (right) out of the game against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium.

5. What should starting infield look like most days?

Will the Yankees sign Freeman, who they have been linked to? What about Correa? Trevor Story?

We discussed where the new pieces fit before, but the infield is just different because of the amount of talent it possesses. And it could change a ton if one of the above players is signed.

As of now, between DJ LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, and the rest of the group, Boone will have some tough decisions when figuring out who gets the short end of the stick.

Everyone is going to play. That's not the issue. The issue is who are the best four to put out in the infield when it matters. That Opening Day look will be figured out through spring training games and getting a feel for how it should look.

