5 spring football questions for the Penn State offense

The beginning of March can only mean one thing in Happy Valley. Because it looks like this will be another year without a spot in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the focus can easily shift to the start of spring football practices. And once again we enter spring practices with Penn State likely feeling they need to prove something to their critics in 2022. If last year’s spring was about proving to the doubters that 2020 was a mere fluke, then this spring has to find a new way to deliver the message and set the tone after seeing a once-promising 2021 season unravel in the way it did.

Fortunately for Penn State, the program has some good pieces in place to begin setting the tone for some redemption in the upcoming season, but this is not a spring without a handful of big questions that must be addressed beginning this spring.

Penn State is set to open spring football practices on March 21, with the annual Blue-White Game currently scheduled for Saturday, April 23.

Here are five questions I have for Penn State’s offense that may be addressed this spring (we will address the defense next week).

Does Sean Clifford face any real threat to starting in the fall?

Sean Clifford made the decision prior to Penn State’s appearance in the Outback Bowl that he will return to the program to use his final year of eligibility, making him a rare sixth-year quarterback for the Nittany Lions. This is a luxury given to him by the NCAA granting every student-athlete enrolled at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic an extra year of eligibility. And having a four-year starter at quarterback coming back is typically something you would love to have in college football, but Clifford’s return has been far from celebrated by some.

And that is because Penn State signed Drew Allar, Mr. Football in Ohio, in the Class of 2022. By all accounts, Allar will be the real deal and he is perhaps the most celebrated quarterback to come to Penn State in quite some time. And with how quickly some star quarterbacks get thrown into the mix, it makes sense that some Penn State fans are ready to see what the new quarterback can do. Those same people may feel they have seen everything Clifford has to offer, and that may be 100 percent accurate.

Despite what some fans may want to ultimately see at the quarterback position in 2022, it would be shocking if Clifford is not the team’s starting quarterback for the start of the 2022 season. The only question this spring is how much competition or pressure does he truly face from Allar this spring?

Who emerges from spring as the top running back?

The running back position sees a slightly similar storyline as the quarterback position this spring, but there could be a legitimate opportunity for the new guy in the room to make a serious push for a considerable role early on in the fall. That new guy being Gatorade National High School Player of the Year Nicholas Singleton.

Keyvone Lee is the team’s leading returner at the running back position in 2022 and figures to be the likely starter at the beginning of the 2022 season after Noah Cain transferred to LSU. But the ceiling appears to be incredibly high for Singleton and he will be one of the stars in the recent recruiting class to keep a close eye on, as he is already leaving a good impression on the staff in offseason workouts (Lee is too).

How much better does the offensive line get?

No matter what happens at the quarterback and running back positions this spring, or in the fall, the success of both positions will rely heavily on improvement from the offensive line. Penn State’s biggest weak spot in the 2021 season resulted in Sean Clifford getting banged up far more than you want to see and a running game that was a non-factor all season long.

The good news is Penn State has attacked improving its offensive line in a big way with its early efforts in the Class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The bad news is those additions won’t be around for another year, and may not truly help out until 2024 at the earliest.

But Penn State can’t wait around for help on the way. Instead, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein has to begin improving the stability of what he has to work with. That will later include Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad, but not until after spring practices. But the additions of Lackawanna College transfer JB Nelson and the continued development of Landon Tengwall and Juice Scruggs will be worth watching this spring.

Will Mike Yurcich get the tight ends invovled more?

A passing game that had a star wide receiver like Jahan Dotson made relying on tight ends a bit less essential in 2021. But offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich may be wise to ensure the tight ends get more consistently involved in 2022 if Penn State is going to make some noise in the Big Ten in the fall.

The duo of Theo Johnson and Brenton Strange gives Penn State a nice combo to work with, although it failed to capitalize on a few opportunities last season in key spots. Here’s hoping this spring both players manage to improve their catching ability just a little bit, because once they secure the football, good things will happen.

Is Parker Washington fully ready to be the No. 1 receiver?

As just referenced, Jahan Dotson was a major presence in the Penn State passing game in 2021, but he is on his way to the NFL as a potential first-round draft pick. That leaves behind some big shoes to fill, and Parker Washington appears to be the next in line to be the go-to receiver for the Nittany Lions.

This is a challenge that has already been embraced by Washington, who was second on the team in receiving yards each of the past two seasons behind Dotson. But what remains to be seen now is whether or not Washington will fully be ready to embrace being the No. 1 receiver, drawing more interest from the opposing defenses, or if he is more suited to be a compliment to a big-time receiver.

Washington has made more than his handful of big plays catching the football for Penn State, so the idea of him being ready to be the No. 1 receiver isn’t too intimidating to think about. He even had a handful of better games than Dotson last season, as good as Dotson was.

