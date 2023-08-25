5 spicy questions Texas Tech football must answer in 2023

We've looked at the 2023 Texas Tech football season from just about every angle.

Just this week, we've made some bold predictions, projected the depth chart and made our picks for every game of the year. To cap things off, it's time to look at five of the biggest questions surrounding the Red Raiders.

Is the Texas Tech football hype real life or is it just fantasy?

It's the most anticipated Texas Tech football season in at least the last decade. The Red Raiders have a roster flush with returning, proven veterans. The coaching staff has re-energized a fan base starved for gridiron success.

On paper, the Red Raiders could be really good. That paper, though, is just a representation of possibility. The more you look at the team and what it could be, the more possibilities that can arise.

Is this for real? Is this the year Texas Tech fans have been craving? Is this where the Red Raiders assert themselves as the new model in what will be a wide-open Big 12 landscape starting next year? In a conference desperate to find leaders pushing the national envelope forward?

Can Tyler Shough stay on the field?

Earlier in the week, I made the bold prediction that Tyler Shough will start and finish every game this season. For that to happen, he obviously has to stay healthy.

Since arriving to Lubbock, Shough has appeared in 11 out of a possible 26 games, the product of a broken collarbone in 2021 that was reaggravated in 2022. Shough has said staying on the field is a focus for him. To do that, he'll need to stay upright and avoid big hits.

Which brings us to the next question.

The Masked Rider runs on to the field before the game against Kansas in a Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Is the offensive line actually improved?

Since the spring, Tech players and coaches insist that the offensive line has drastically improved from its poor showing in 2022.

Last season, the Red Raiders gave up 41 sacks, tied for the 14th-most in the nation. Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley admitted earlier this month that Shough's high usage as a running option had less to do with called quarterback runs as it did with the QBs having to scramble to avoid the pressure.

An improved offensive line would help with quarterback health and elevate the running game. Many have said the unit has grown. They have to prove it now.

What does the future of the Texas series hold?

There's no guarantee this even gets answered this year, or any time soon for that matter. But the people want to know.

Just one more Texas Tech-Texas football game is on the docket right now on Nov. 24. After that? It's anybody's guess.

Does the series have a future? And if so, when will it resume?

Will the Goin' Band from Raiderland play with Nelly in December?

Hip-hop/rap legend Nelly is the musical act for halftime of the Big 12 Championship game in AT&T Stadium for Dec. 2, exactly three months after the season opener. He will be performing with the two marching bands from schools participating in the conference's biggest game of the year.

Should the Goin' Band from Raiderland start spit-shining their Air Force Ones? Or should hold off on learning some bars from "Hot In Herre" just in case?

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 5 burning questions for Texas Tech football in 2023