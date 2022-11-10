5 Sooners to watch on offense vs. West Virginia

After an uncharacteristicly sloppy day from the Oklahoma Sooners’ offense, OU heads into Morgantown to face the 3-6 West Virginia Mountaineers.

Bowl eligibility has become a tiresome topic, but it’s going to continue to be brought up until the Sooners get that elusive sixth win.

The offense needs a more consistent performance against the Mountaineers. Let’s take a look at five players to watch on Jeff Lebby’s offense.

Dillon Gabriel, QB

After only throwing one interception all season, Gabriel had a rough day against the Bears, throwing three interceptions in the first half. In fairness, one of them wasn’t really his fault, but with the current state of the OU defense, multiple turnovers just can’t happen.

Gabriel is a leader of men. Expect him to look downright surgical against a West Virginia defense that’s 118th in the nation in pass defense, allowing 276 passing yards per game.

Brayden Willis, TE

“Weight Room Willy” has been an unstoppable force in the running game. Brayden Willis is a big reason why the Sooners run the ball so efficiently. The fifth-year senior has been called upon to do many things this year, from running routes down the seam to lining up at quarterback.

After his monster game against the Kansas Jayhawks, Willis’ usage in the passing game has decreased. He’s had only five receptions in the last two weeks and less than 40 receiving yards in that same span.

Willis is due for a big day.

Theo Wease, WR

Theo Wease is another player who has gone a bit cold since the Kansas game. He has one reception in the last two weeks and didn’t touch the ball at all in two of his last four games.

To put it mildly, the Mountaineers do not have a good pass defense. They are 118th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game. With more games against weak secondaries like West Virginia’s in the coming weeks, Wease needs to break out now.

Jovantae Barnes, RB

If Jovantae Barnes doesn’t have another great game this season, I am 100% fine with that. The true-freshman has looked like the second best running back on the team behind Eric Gray, when he’s been healthy. He is going to do some great things in a Sooners uniform.

Barnes hasn’t been active since the Kansas game. Venables called him a game time decision last week, and we did not see him.

Should he finally get back on the field, Jeff Lebby will give him the ball.

Jalil Farooq, WR

Since Dillon Gabriel returned from injury, Jalil Farooq has been a very consistent and reliable receiving threat for the Sooners. He’s averaged more than ten yards per reception in the last three weeks and gets to use his speed against a lackluster pass defense in Morgantown.

If Marvin Mims doesn’t dominate this game, Jailil Farooq or Theo Wease will.

Conclusion

With the Mountaineers sitting at 3-6 on the season, they need to win out to be bowl eligible. Meanwhile, the Sooners are just one win away from acheiving bowl eligibility.

If the Sooners blow West Virginia out of the building, there is a very real possibility that this could be Neal Brown’s last game as head coach of the Mountaineers.

