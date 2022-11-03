5 Sooners to watch on offense against Baylor

We’re coming down the home stretch, ladies and gentlemen. Championship November is upon us, and the Oklahoma Sooners are not competing for one.

The Sooners have mostly recovered from their nasty three-game losing streak and are now one win away from securing bowl eligibility. Their next opponent is the Baylor Bears.

We’ve already talked about OU’s last trip to Waco, so let’s talk about five players on Jeff Lebby’s offense we need to keep an eye out for on Saturday.

Dillon Gabriel, QB

AMES, IA – OCTOBER 29: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners scrambles for yards past defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. #1 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The Sooners’ signalcaller has an opportunity to quiet his critics once and for all. Iowa State’s defense was stiff. The Baylor defense is also stiff, particularly up front. Several players Gabriel will face were the very same players who helped shut down Caleb Williams last year.

Gabriel has been solid. He’s taken care of the football and his accuracy has been on point since returning from injury.

It’s time for him to be great.

Eric Gray, RB

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs with the ball as Kansas Jayhawks safety Marvin Grant (4) chases during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve been high on Eric Gray all season and I’m not changing up now.

Iowa State had the No. 1 rushing defense in the Big 12. Until they played the Sooners, that is. Baylor has pulled ahead of them.

Less than a yard seperates Baylor’s and Iowa State’s run defenses in yards allowed per game. Eric Gray hasn’t just shown his speed, he’s shown his intelligence as a runner. If Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line can generate space, Gray will find running room against a stout defensive front.

With the season Eric Gray is having, his NFL Draft stock is only going up.

Marvin Mims, WR

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Abraham Camara (14) causes a fumble by Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) during the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Mims had a very uncharacteristic problem against Iowa State; he couldn’t hold on to the football.

Don’t expect that to happen again this week. Mims is far and away the best target Dillon Gabriel has to throw to, both in the slot and out wide.

Baylor’s defensive backs are young, but they are not pushovers. Mims needs a bounceback game and needs to be a reliable target for Dillon Gabriel if the Bears do manage to keep Eric Gray under control.

D.J. Graham, WR

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back D.J. Graham (9) walks away after a Texas touchdown during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Lx16089

A few weeks back, the news broke that D.J. Graham would be switching from cornerback to wide receiver. We have not seen him line up on offense since then.

I don’t know if that’s going to happen this week, but perhaps Graham could provide a bit of a jolt to the OU passing game. Rivals ranked Graham as the No. 13 athlete in the 2020 recruiting class.

Jeff Lebby, Offensive Coordinator

Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby pats Dillon Gabriel (8) on the helmet during the University of Oklahoma’s annual spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 23, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Jeff Lebby is not on this list for the reasons he has been on here in previous weeks.

Last time the Sooners played Baylor, it was the worst offensive performance of the Lincoln Riley era. I’ve had my issues with Lebby, but he, like Gabriel, has an opportunity to show just how great of an offensive mind he is.

If the Sooners run all over Baylor, Sooners fans will have quite the week on social media.

