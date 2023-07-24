5 Sooners who will be new starters for Oklahoma in 2023

When you have a below .500 season, there’s going to typically be quite a bit of turnover the following season. That’s exactly what people should expect for the 2023 season in Norman, Oklahoma.

There are going to be several positions with new starters, some familiar faces, and some unfamiliar faces the fan base should get to know.

The defensive line might be the position that sees the most turnover. The position that could have a star step into a starting role is most likely in the secondary.

It might not be who you think, either. The offense also is bringing in some new starters this season after leading receiver Marvin Mims and starting tight end Brayden Willis were selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

Without further adieu, here are five players I expect to start this season for the Sooners that didn’t a year ago.

Jovantae Barnes, RB

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) runs the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II (25) in the second quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports

Jovantae Barnes is someone who saw a lot of carries as a true freshman, but he wasn’t the starter, with Eric Gray leading the way.

But after a solid first season where he had more than 500 yards and five touchdowns, he is expected to be the lead guy in the room.

Gavin Sawchuk is another guy who should factor into the game plan with great speed and big-play ability. Though the running back group is young, it’s a talented bunch that could be a strength for the Sooners in 2023.

Austin Stogner, TE

Oct 24, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) celebrates with tight end Austin Stogner after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Up next is a familiar face to Sooner fans making his return to the program. Austin Stogner looks to take on the starting position at tight end after Willis had a career year in 2022.

One thing we know is how important a tight end is in a Jeff Lebby offense. Stogner hopes to build upon what he learned to become a better blocker while playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

He hopes to be Dillon Gabriel’s security blanket and red zone target. Something he can do and can do at a high level and something the Sooners need to see significant improvement from 2022.

Rondell Bothroyd, DE

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd speaks to media during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Ou Sooners Football

Now we head to the defensive side of the ball. Rondell Bothroyd figures to become one of the starting defensive ends for the Sooners.

Bothroyd is the most accomplished defensive lineman on the team. He comes from playing four seasons for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, where he had 13 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss over his last two seasons.

He’s one of the new additions hoping to help turn the Sooners’ defense into something that more closely resembles what you’d expect of a Brent Venables’ defense.

R Mason Thomas, DE

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Isaiah Coe (94) and defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) and defensive lineman Jonah Laulu (8) bring down Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

These next two are young guys who played sparingly a year ago, but I expect to break through this season.

R Mason Thomas has all of the ability in the world. He put on muscle this summer while keeping the same bend, athleticism, and quickness.

Last year, Oklahoma lacked athleticism at defensive end, allowing quarterbacks to get outside the pocket way too often, and struggled to rush the passer.

I don’t know if Thomas will start at the beginning of the year, but I would be buying all of the stock you can because this could be his breakout season.

Gentry Williams, CB

Oklahoma’s Gentry Williams (24) intercepts a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

This last player, I think, could be a star. Someone has to take over the other cornerback position opposite Woodi Washington after the departures of Jaden Davis and C.J. Coldon. Gentry Williams should be the guy.

Williams, in small doses, showed elite speed and played the ball really well when given the opportunity.

The play that always flashes in my mind is him running stride for stride, looking back, and knocking the ball away from the receiver versus the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames.

He’ll have some bumps and bruises in his first year as a starter, but he has a bright future and a high ceiling.

It’s now up to the coaching staff to develop him and help him reach the potential that is there. If they do, he could be the best cornerback at Oklahoma since Aaron Colvin.

