5 Sooners selected in latest CBS Sports 7-round NFL mock draft

With the NFL draft starting on Thursday, several Sooners are getting looks in the draft. The two that stand out are offensive lineman Anton Harrison and wide receiver Marvin Mims. Wanya Morris, Eric Gray, and Jalen Redmond will get looks too, and should hear their name called at some point during this weekend.

In Josh Edwards Jr.’s latest mock draft, five Sooners found new homes at the NFL level. One surprise is that tight end Brayden Willis wasn’t considered. Here’s a look at where the five Sooners went in the mock draft.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers select OT Anton Harrison

Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards Jr. has Anton Harrison joining a Steelers offensive line that’s good but not great. The Steelers would get a plug-and-play tackle to add to an offense that’s been in transition over the last couple of years.

He has a rare combination of size, power, and athleticism for an offensive tackle. It’ll be hard for any NFL team to keep him off the field. He’s 6-foot-4 and weighs 315 pounds. This would be a great fit for Harrison if he ends up in Pittsburgh.

62. Philadelphia Eagles select WR Marvin Mims

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: Marvin Mims Jr. #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

The mock draft has Marvin Mims going to the Philadelphia Eagles at the back end of the second round.

He’d join a very talented wide receiving room with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith leading the way in Philadelphia already. Mims would make for a really good third option in the Eagles passing game.

Mims’ size is a little concerning, but his speed and ball skills will have someone interested in him in the top two rounds.

He stands at 5-foot-11 and 183 lbs. His speed is his biggest weapon. Mims ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. This would be a fantastic fit for Mims as he wouldn’t be expected to carry the load for the wide receiver room out of the gate.

113. Atlanta Falcons select OT Wanya Morris

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Morris stands out in the draft because of his size and the physicality he exudes as an offensive tackle.

He stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 307 lbs. Morris had a strong season for the Sooners in 2022. Despite injuries, he found the consistency that eluded him in previous years at the collegiate level.

Many pundits see Morris as one of the more underrated offensive linemen in the draft. He’s an explosive blocker and going to Atlanta would be great for him because the Falcons need offensive line help. There’s a good chance Morris could come in and start right away.

144. Las Vegas Raiders Select RB Eric Gray

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboysduring a game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gray had a massive 2022 season for Oklahoma. He had 1,366 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 213 carries last season. It was a breakout season for the Sooners’ running back, which put him on the radars of NFL teams across the league.

With the Raiders, Gray would have a shot to be the backup to 2022’s leading rusher in the NFL Josh Jacobs. Jacobs carried the ball 340 times in 2022. Gray would be a fantastic option to spell the veteran running back.

221. Indianapolis Colts select DL Jalen Redmond

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) celebrates after a sack against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadiumat Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Redmond has had a tumultuous career at Oklahoma, from dealing with blood clots to missing the Covid season and dealing with a coaching change too.

He’s a very good athlete and has great measurables. He’s 6-foot-2 and weighs 291 lbs. Redmond is a great athlete with upside, and a team like the Colts would be a very good fit for him.

He would be a factor in the defensive tackle rotation early on with starter upside. Playing with guys like Kwity Paye and DeForest Buckner would provide Redmond the opportunity to flash as teams focus their attention on Paye and Buckner.

