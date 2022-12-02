5 Sooners named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Big 12 first-team

Despite a down year from the Oklahoma Sooners, several players had standout performances and were awarded selection to the All-Big 12 teams for 2022. Three players were named to the first team and three more to the second team.

Pro Football Focus released their regular season awards for the Big 12, and there were quite a few names that received first, second and third-team honors. Oklahoma tied with TCU for the second-most selections to the PFF All-Big 12 first team with five. Texas led the way with six players selected.

Here’s a look at the Sooners who were selected and how they ranked relative to their position group according to Pro Football Focus.

Eric Gray, RB - First Team

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 15: Running back Eric Gray #0 of the Oklahoma Sooners scores a 28-yard rushing touchdown as he hurdles into the endzone past linebacker Rich Miller #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the second quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

PFF Grade: 90

Big 12 Positional Rank: 2

Eric Gray’s breakout season was huge for the Sooners. He was second in the Big 12 in rushing yards and first in yards per attempt among running backs with at least 74 carries on the season.

Marvin Mims, WR - First Team

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 5: Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners pulls down a 63-yard catch for a touchdown against cornerback AJ McCarty #19 of the Baylor Bears in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

PFF Grade: 75.8

Big 12 Receiving Yards Rank: 2

Marvin Mims was one of just two Big 12 wide receivers to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in 2022. Xavier Hutchinson had 166 more yards than Mims, but did so on 77 more targets and 55 more receptions.

Anton Harrison, LT - First Team

Sep 24, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Anton Harrison (71) during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 72.4

Big 12 Positional Rank: 6

The future NFL prospect turned in strong campaigns in back-to-back seasons and is beginning to get some first-round buzz in the last week.

Wanya Morris, RT - First Team

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

PFF Grade: 76.6

Big 12 Positional Rank: 3

Wanya Morris’ first season as a starter at OU was a good one. He helped the Oklahoma Sooners’ offensive line have tremendous success in both the run and pass game. With a Senior Bowl invite in hand, it looks as if Morris is NFL bound.

Michael Turk, P - First Team

Oklahoma’s Michael Turk (37) punts a ball in the second half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022. Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

PFF Grade: 82.7

Big 12 Positional Rank: 1

Another player possibly headed for the league is Michael Turk. Turk was easily the best punter in the Big 12 and a weapon for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Dillon Gabriel, QB - Second Team

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) dives and scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 85.4

Big 12 Positional Rank: 2

It wasn’t always a consistent performance for Dillon Gabriel, but he was the highest-graded passer in the Big 12 in 2022 and had the second-highest offensive grade among quarterbacks, behind only Adrian Martinez. A little bit better defensive performance from the Sooners in several games and maybe the Sooners win a couple more games and people feel differently about Gabriel.

Brayden Willis, TE - Second Team

Oct 15, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Brayden Willis (9) dives past Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson (3) to score a touchdown during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 71.2

Big 12 Positional Rank: 4

Brayden Willis is the definition of a glue guy. Someone who does everything well and does the dirty work at times to make sure the offense clicks. Willis had a career year as a receiver to go with his already standout blocking ability.

DaShaun White, LB - Second Team

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker DaShaun White (23) celebrates beside Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon (0) after a sack at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 75

Big 12 Positional Rank: 3

Manning the Cheetah position for the Sooners for the first time, White’s versatility was important for Oklahoma. They didn’t have anyone that was as consistent as a run defender and in coverage as White. He was the third highest-graded linebacker in the Big 12 by Pro Football Focus.

Ethan Downs, DE - Third Team

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs (40) tackles Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Trey Palmer (3 during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 78.2

Big 12 Positional Rank: 3

Ethan Downs finished the season tied for the team lead with 4.5 sacks. Though he was just 10th in the Big 12 in pressures among edge rushers, he finished fourth in the conference in stops at the position. He had a fantastic finish to the season, picking up seven tackles for loss and two sacks in the Sooners final three games.

