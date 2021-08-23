5 Sooners featured on ESPN’s top 100 players entering 2021

The Oklahoma Sooners are one of the most talented teams in college football. After a strong finish to the 2020 season and few, albeit significant, losses from that squad, the Sooners take a deep team with rich talent across the board into the 2021 season.

As it has been since he took the job as offensive coordinator, Lincoln Riley’s offense is loaded with skill position players and an offensive line that should be one of the best in college football this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Alex Grinch has his most talented unit to work with at every level of the defense.

Today, ESPN released their top 100 players entering the 2021 college football season, and five Oklahoma Sooners were featured.

1. Spencer Rattler, QB

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN Says:

Rattler looked shaky early on last season, with six turnovers in a span of 10 quarters against Kansas State, Iowa State and Texas, and was briefly benched against the Longhorns. But he bounced back to throw for 3,031 yards with 28 TDs to seven interceptions -- with just three of those over his final seven games -- and complete 47 passes of 20 or more yards last season, which ranked ninth nationally. Now experienced and surrounded by offensive talent, he's looking to make his case for the Heisman Trophy like all those OU quarterbacks before him.

There's not much more to say about Spencer Rattler at this point. He's the Heisman frontrunner and the favorite to be the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Will he meet those lofty expectations? Yes, yes, he will.

8. Marvin Mims, WR

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN Says:

Among 2021 returnees, no one averaged more yards per route run than Mims. He averaged fewer than 25 snaps per game, but still caught 37 passes for 610 yards and nine touchdowns. He's also a top-notch punt returner. Just imagine what he can do with a full slate of snaps.

Marvin Mims was a revelation in 2020. The talent was there, but I don't think anyone expected him to lead the Oklahoma Sooners in receiving. And then he did. Now, as a full-fledged starter on offense, the expectations grow for the true sophomore. With a full offseason of strength and conditioning work with the Oklahoma Sooners training staff and on-field work with Spencer Rattler, Marvin Mims is primed for a tremendous season in 2021.

Story continues

37. Nik Bonitto, EDGE

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN Says:

Among players with at least 15 pass rush attempts per game, only Bonitto (22.2%) and Michigan's Kwity Paye (21.1%) had a pressure rate over 20%. He logged eight sacks and forced 21 incompletions, and he is the key to Alex Grinch's defensive assault.

It's actually shocking that I had to scroll this far to get to Nik Bonitto. I love Marvin Mims, but is he a better player than Nik Bonitto is right now? I don't think so. Even if you argue Mims is better, he's not 30 spots better than Bonitto. The Sooners' edge rusher is also listed behind Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. That probably has more to do with Purdy's position more than his talent at quarterback being superior to Bonitto's talent off the edge. Lists are hard sometimes, but finding Nik Bonitto a place in the top 10 shouldn't be that hard. At the end of the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus ranked Bonitto 13th on their top 101. I can't imagine anything's changed for him to be ranked 24 spots lower on ESPN's list.

64. Kennedy Brooks, RB

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

What ESPN Says:

Losing leading rusher Rhamondre Stevenson hurts, but Brooks, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2019, returns after a 2020 opt-out. He is every bit as explosive as Stevenson, and if his pass-catching abilities improve, he will be one of the best running backs in college football.

Of all the incoming and opt-out players coming in for the 2021 season, the player I'm most looking forward to watching is Kennedy Brooks. My favorite player from the 2019 squad; he was missed last season. The smooth running style combined with sneaky speed and elusiveness make him one of the more consistent players on the Oklahoma Sooners roster. Even with the addition of transfer Eric Gray, Brooks will threaten for 1,000 yards rushing in his return to game action.

99. Isaiah Thomas, EDGE

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

What ESPN Says:

Thomas didn't play much early in his career at Oklahoma, but worked his way into a starting job last year as a junior, and he made it count. Thomas led the Sooners in sacks with 8.5 (per ESPN, he had just 8 sacks and Bonitto had 8.5) and tackles for loss with 13 and added eight more QB hurries. He was selected to the All-Big 12 second team. At 6-5, 266 pounds, he's a versatile option for Alex Grinch's improving defense that led the Big 12 in yards allowed and passing yards allowed.

Again. How? How is Isaiah Thomas ranked this low? Depending on what stat service you look at, Thomas was either first or second on the Sooners in sacks and tackles for loss. Nik Bonitto is great and certainly deserves to be ranked higher than 37, but if Thomas was either first or second in sacks and tackles for loss, how can he be ranked 62 spots behind Bonitto? Make it make sense. Regardless of where he ranks, Thomas is one of the best edge rushers in college football. He's powerful and quick and can work from defensive end and defensive tackle spots in four-man defensive fronts. Great against the run, there isn't a snap where Isaiah Thomas can't create a splash play for your defense.

Snubbed: Woodi Washington, CB

Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Among cornerbacks that played at least 278 coverage snaps in 2020, Woodi Washington was one of just three players to allow a touchdown in the FBS. His passer rating allowed was ninth in the nation. Woodi Washington was one of the best cornerbacks in the Big 12 in 2020. And though he didn't make ESPN's list this year, he'll certainly be on that list in 2022.

1

1