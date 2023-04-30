5 Sooners with the best chance to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft

Another year and another NFL draft has come and gone. For Oklahoma, this draft saw the Sooners have five players selected. The Sooners had picks on all three days of the draft, with Anton Harrison’s leading the way. Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Harrison became Oklahoma’s the first round one selection since CeeDee Lamb was taken 17th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

With this draft behind us, NFL and college football have already turned their attention to next year’s class. It’s a group that will be headlined by standout quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye.

Oklahoma lost five players to the NFL Draft despite having their worst season in over 20 years. What can another year of development and better results on the field bring next year’s NFL Draft picks?

Only time will tell, but Oklahoma is well-positioned to have multiple draft picks next year as well. We take a look at a few of the names below. Several names will have legibility after 2023, but big-time seasons this year could lead them to declare early.

Danny Stutsman, LB

Oklahoma’s Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates a sack on Kent State’s Collin Schlee (19) in the third quarter during the college football game between the University of Oklahoma and the Kent State Golden Flashes at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 10, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

One of Oklahoma’s defensive leaders, Danny Stutsman, has the requisite size and athletic profile to be an NFL-caliber linebacker.

Stutsman led the Big 12 in tackles last year. As he became more comfortable in the new defense, he learned to make faster reads, which resulted in more plays.

In somewhat of a breakout season, Stutsman racked up 125 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, three sacks, two picks, and five PBUs. The arrow is pointing up for Stutsman. There are high expectations for the third-year Sooner in his second season in Brent Venables’ defense. With improved defensive line play, Stutsman should have more room to operate, free of opposing blockers getting to the second level.

Story continues

Stutsman comes with good size at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds. He can also run sideline to sideline, only making him more appealing to NFL defensive coordinators who are in love with athletic linebackers that can run, hit and cover.

Stutsman will have another year of eligibility after the 2023 season, but will a strong junior year make him a top 100 pick?

Tyler Guyton, OT

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) in action during the game against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s starting right tackle, Tyler Guyton, is the player that has the chance to raise his stock the most. He also represents the player with the highest ceiling out of any of the potential NFL draft prospects.

His size is notable, but his athleticism sticks out even more. His work against Florida State’s Jared Verse in the Cheez-it Bowl was really good. Verse was projected as a top-10 prospect in the 2023 draft cycle before opting to return to Florida State for one more year.

That matchup will be some of the first tape scouts and pundits put on when studying Guyton whenever he decides to head for the league.

Another season of working with Bill Bedenbaugh wouldn’t hurt. That Bedenbaugh just helped Anton Harrison become a first-rounder should give him all the ammo he needs to develop Guyton into a draft pick as well.

Rondell Bothroyd, DL

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd speaks to media during a press conference in Norman, Okla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Ou Sooners Football

Oklahoma hit the transfer portal hard in an attempt to improve an abysmal defense. One of their biggest finds in the portal was that of Wake Forest transfer, Rondell Bothroyd.

Bothroyd has been a highly productive player in college. Most recently in 2022, he logged playing time in 11 games and played a total of 425 snaps for the Demon Deacons. Over the last two seasons, Bothroyd collected 93 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. He’s got great production for a guy returning for his fifth season at the collegiate level.

He’s versatile, has a good jump off the snap, and looks like a guy who could play some strong-side defensive end in the right system at the NFL level. .

Andrew Raym, C

Oklahoma’s Eric Gray (0) runs the ball behind Andrew Raym (73) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

In the pipeline is another offensive lineman looking to solidify himself. Andrew Raym, a homegrown kid from the state of Oklahoma, is looking to put it all together this year.

He was the heir apparent to Creed Humphrey, who has gone on to become an All-Pro player for the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s been an up-and-down career to this point, mostly due to injuries, but he’s an experienced player that is continuing to develop. Going into his fourth season with the Sooners and third as a starter, he’s got a lot of experience to build upon.

Consistency and good health will be the key. If he has the kind of season that’s expected, Raym could position himself as a top 200 prospect in the 2024 NFL draft.

Jalil Farooq, WR

Nov 12, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jalil Farooq (3) before the kickoff during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s projected number-one option, Jalil Farooq, has his biggest year ahead of him.

Farooq’s freshman year, he saw minimal playing time until a flash of production in the Valero Alamo Bowl to end the season.

He followed that up with 10 starts in 2023 where he ranked fourth on the team with 466 receiving yards on 37 catches. He also ranked third on the squad with five receiving touchdowns and carried the ball 15 times for 142 yards. He’s got some juice and is a player you want to get the ball to because he’s dynamic after the catch.

Those types of players are coveted by NFL teams, so a big season as the No. 1 option in Norman could position him to be the next Sooners wide receiver selected in the draft if he were to declare after the 2023 season.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire