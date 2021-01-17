5 soon-to-be Bills free agents to watch Saturday night

The Buffalo Bills have a few soon-to-be free agents who could fit with the Cardinals and draw interest. They play the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night.

Below, we give a few names to watch.





TE Tyler Kroft

The Cardinals have only Maxx Williams from the 2020 season under contract. Kroft has not been able to stay healthy the last three years but has had as many as 42 receptions and seven touchdowns in a season.

OL Jon Feliciano

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Could the Cardinals make a move to sign a guard? Feliciano will be available. He has been a starter for the Bills the last two seasons.

OL Brian Winters

Winters is a backup for the Bills but has been a starter for his whole career. He could be someone the Cardinals add to compete with Justin Murray to start.

WR Andre Roberts

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Roberts was drafted by the Cardinals in 2010 and isn't used much anymore at receiver but has been a Pro Bowl returner the last three seasons. The Cardinals have gotten almost nothing from the return game and Roberts could change that. '

WR Isaiah McKenzie

McKenzie is little at 5-8 and 173 but has speed. He returned a punt for a touchdown in 2020 in his only return of the year. He added 30 catches for 282 yards and five scores. He threw a touchdown pass against the Cardinals on a trick play. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and