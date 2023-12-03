5 smaller trade targets for Knicks, including Pistons F Bojan Bogdanovic

As trade season creeps closer and rumors begin to swirl, expect to see the Knicks appear in headlines as they always do whenever there’s an All-Star on the block.

But with the team playing well, New York may not get involved in the annual star chase, barring an MVP-caliber name becoming available.

If the Knicks do look to make a move, they could consider making a smaller upgrade that sets them up nicely for a postseason run. They have four picks this draft, all slated to fall in the top 40, plus Evan Fournier’s large contract to boost the roster without upheaving it.

Here are five potential targets that could give New York some extra oomph going into the meat of the season.

The Knicks have been linked to Bogdanovic for some time now, valuing his career 39% three-point marksmanship, 20 points per game output and solid defense. Detroit is desperate for some NBA-level production, but at the cusp of another lost season may choose to salvage some assets for their vets.

Bogie would give the Knicks a playoff-ready starter that can man multiple positions and fit within the flow of any offense. For Fournier and an extra pick, that’s not a bad bit of extra talent to move forward with.

Isaac’s a much bigger risk than the rest of this list. He’s effectively missed the last three consecutive seasons of basketball, is a bit of an offensive mystery and is owed $17 million next season.

That said, he’s having a terrific defensive season for the league-best Magic, averaging 2.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per-36 minutes. He’d give the Knicks some real size and athleticism at six feet 10 inches, 230 pounds, and could be a souped-up glue guy at worst, potential starter at best.

Dec 30, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Richardson (0) and Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) in action during the game between Charlotte Hornets and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Gordon Hayward

Bogdanovic may be the favorite, but Hayward is a more dynamic option that should be easier to acquire given his contract and injury history.

Moving him into the starting three spot would give defenses zero options to hide on, and set him up to excel in a more complementary role to his current one in Charlotte.

He’s currently averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists on less than favorable shooting numbers, but those should bounce. He’s no defensive stalwart but shouldn’t be too much of a liability either.

De’Andre Hunter

Hunter won’t be an easy needle to thread given the rivalry with Atlanta and their intended return likely being an upgrade. If they’re open to dead salary and draft capital, though, New York could get a real asset to plug into the starting five.

At 6 feet 8 inches tall and 225 pounds, Hunter would give the Knicks a larger wing defender that can knock down the open three and do a bit off the bounce. He’s not as knockdown as Quentin Grimes, but can handle a bit more defensively given his size and strength

The biggest name on this list that’s sure to carry a purchase price closest to a pure All-Star name, Grant is a riskier and stronger swing the Knicks could consider. He’s currently averaging a career high 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists on a 43% clip from deep, also a career best.

He’s normally slotted as a power forward nowadays, but starting him at the three would be an intriguing way to plug talent, size and defense into the starting five. It would require Grant to continue making threes at this level, and there would be some redundancy with RJ Barrett to figure out, but would allow the Knicks to make a move without emptying the war chest.