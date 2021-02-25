5 small-school targets Chargers should consider in 2021 NFL draft

If the Chargers want to hit a home run in the 2021 NFL draft, they are going to have to consider all options when choosing who will make their draft board.

Every year a prospect from a small school becomes an NFL star in the making. Whether it’s the early rounds or undrafted free agency pool, there’s plenty of players who always fly under the radar.

With that, we are going to take a look at five small school standouts who Los Angeles should consider later this month based on positional need.

Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

The Chargers need a lot of help along the offensive line and Radunz is the one prospect that would be able to do so immediately, should he be available when they’re on clock in Round 2. Radunz only played in one game this past season, but he made 32 consecutive starts at left tackle to close out his collegiate career and the Bison went 32-0 in those games. While he needs to get better at finishing blocks, Radunz has the athleticism, range, foot quickness and run-blocking temperament needed for the NFL. With Los Angeles, Radunz is capable of playing either tackle or guard. While he develops more mass and add bulk to his frame, his skillset suggests a high ceiling.

Trey Lance will receive plenty of the notoriety today (rightfully so), but keep an eye on North Dakota St. OT Dillon Radunz (6’6, 300, Sr.). Already receiving some early round buzz. pic.twitter.com/KV5hCiFmR0 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 3, 2020

Quinn Meinerz, IOL, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Projected as a sixth/seventh-round pick coming into the Senior Bowl, the Division III product made his case to be selected within the top-100 picks after putting on a show. Against the nation’s top defensive linemen, Meinerz was a wall in pass protection and a road-grader in the run game, putting defenders on the turf. On film, Meinerz is a strong, mauling linemen who shows the awareness and power to deliver a blow to defenders. He projects as a center at the next level, but he has the versatility to fill in at every spot along the interior part of the offensive line for Los Angeles.

Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

After starting 32 of 33 games, Brown decided to sit out of his final season due to the delay until the spring because of COVID-19. He used that time to train with former NFL offensive tackle Joe Staley to help improve his game in preparation for the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Towering at 6-foot-8 and 321 pounds, Brown has the combination of size, length and athleticism to thrive in the NFL. While Brown is a premiere pass protector, he needs to develop more power and improve the finer details to the position that will lead to more success in the run department. With some refinement, he could be a quality starter at the next level.

Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

The Chargers need to get younger and better at the cornerback position this offseason. Rochell had 10 interceptions and 38 passes defensed over the course of his career. That type of talent was recognized as he was invited to the Senior Bowl. Standing at 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds, Rochell boasts elite athletic traits, having reportedly posted a 4.38 40-yard dash, 41-inch vertical, 140-inch broad jump, 3.98 short shuttle, per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Overall, Rochell checks a lot of boxes: speed, ball skills, length, fluid mirroring skills, and toughness against the run. However, he’s still new to the position since he came in as a wide receiver and running back. With proper coaching, he could become a starting cornerback for a long time in this league.

Robert Rochell (@scootaa11) might end up being the first FCS player drafted. Really long arms and has great speed for his size. Also love how he is a fighter and is a willing tackler. A true shutdown CB, who has all the tools to succeed in the NFL. #NFLDraft #DraftTwitter pic.twitter.com/FmIE7QsS8r — Jack Borowsky (@Jack_Borowsky) May 31, 2020

Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa

When I interviewed Radunz last month, he said one of the toughest pass rushers that he faced in college was Smith. The 6-foot-6 and 262 pounder put together a great week in Mobile, showing why he was a challenge for Radunz. Smith used all of the necessary traits at the position to be disruptive; length, flexibility and athleticism. It carried over when rushing the quarterback and in the run game, where he made a nice play in open space for a tackle of loss. Gaining over 60 pounds throughout his college career, Smith posted 63 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and five forced fumbles in his final season. Smith could benefit from adding more mass, but overall, he has the traits to develop into a reliable rotational edge defender and could have starting upside for L.A.