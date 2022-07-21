5 sleepers to watch on defense in Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the start of training camp next week, which will feature no shortage of storylines. There will be plenty of competition for starting jobs and roster spots.

All eyes will be on some of Chicago’s big-name stars, including Justin Fields and Roquan Smith. But each year, there are a few players for the Bears who fly under the radar and can become household names in training camp.

As the Bears head into training camp, let’s take a look at some sleepers on the defensive side of the ball you may want to keep an eye out for this summer.

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Thomas Graham Jr. was one of the pleasant surprises in the later part of the 2021 season. Graham, who spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, emerged as a promising cornerback in his short stint in the final few games of the season. Now, Graham has an opportunity to earn a starting job at the nickel cornerback position. But he’ll have to best the likes of veteran Tavon Young, who is the favorite to win the job. Young has been consistent in the slot, when healthy. If Graham is going to overtake him, he’s going to need a strong training camp and preseason. Good news is, Graham should earn a roster spot regardless.

DT Mike Pennel

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears brought back defensive tackle Mike Pennel for his second stint with the team in as many years. Pennel, who hails from Kansas City, was on the roster last summer before landing on injured reserve and ultimately being cut. Now, Pennel has an opportunity to compete for the starting nose tackle position alongside second-year pro Khyiris Tonga. Pennel’s experience should give him an opportunity to win that job. Matt Eberflus will implement a rotation along the defensive line, so both will see reps regardless. But Pennel has a chance for redemption after last summer’s disappointing end.

S Dane Cruikshank

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears strengthened their secondary this offseason, including with the depth signing of veteran Dane Cruikshank. Cruikshank, known as the tight end eraser during his time in Tennessee, adds depth at the safety position and is a key special teams contributor. While he’s not competing for a starting job — as Eddie Jackson and rookie Jaquan Brisker are expected to start — he has a great chance of landing one of the final roster spots at safety. DeAndre Houston-Carson, another key depth piece and special teamer, should be a lock while Cruikshank should make the roster.

Story continues

DE Dominique Robinson

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

There’s been plenty of discussion at the defensive end position, ranging from Robert Quinn’s future to the starting battle between Trevis Gipson and newcomer Al-Quadin Muhammad. But someone who’s flying under the radar is Dominique Robinson, who has the chance to see some action in his rookie season. Robinson, a converted wide receiver, has impressed this offseason. Gipson said Robinson reminds him of himself — only with better pass rush attributes coming in as a rookie. Robinson won’t be competing for a starting job, but he should lock down a roster spot and see some opportunities while developing as a rookie.

LB Jack Sanborn

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of Roquan Smith and newcomer Nicholas Morrow, there’s not a lot of depth at the linebacker position. So there are roster spots and a starting strong side linebacker job up for grabs heading into training camp. Someone to watch this summer is Jack Sanborn, who was considered one of the best undrafted rookie free agent when joining the Bears. Sanborn has a chance to compete for the backup middle linebacker role behind Morrow. But he’ll have the battle the likes of veterans like Noah Dawkins and Joe Thomas. Still, someone with Sanborn’s talent and run-stopping prowess has a chance to earn one of those final roster spots.

[listicle id=510688]

[listicle id=510702]

1

1