5 sleepers on Alabama’s offense heading into 2023

We are now under two months away from the start of the 2023 college football season. Now, it truly feels like it is just around the corner. Before you know it, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will be taking the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to play the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Sept. 2.

As we patiently await kickoff in early September, I thought we could dive into some players on Alabama’s roster who are being slept on entering the 2023 season. We will start things off on the offensive side of the ball, where most of the conversations this offseason have centered around the ongoing quarterback battle, but I assure you, there is plenty of other positions and players to discuss from now until kickoff.

Let’s begin, shall we?

Despite putting up some pretty solid numbers as a true freshman in 2022, wide receiver Kobe Prentice just doesn’t simply get talked about enough. Prentice caught 31 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns last season and his elite speed and athleticism should not be slept on heading into 2023.

Much like Prentice, Kendrick Law is a severely overlooked wide receiver heading into this season. The four B’s (Brooks, Benson, Burton, and Bond) receive most of the notoriety, but Law is a really good player who does all the right things. And we all know how important that is to Coach Nick Saban.

Terrence Ferguson II

Most of the conversation this offseason, relative to the offensive line, has been about the possibility of freshman phenom Kadyn Proctor possibly taking over as the Tide’s starter at left tackle. I believe Tide fans should also be watching for Terrence Ferguson II at left guard. I am not saying it will happen but Darrian Dalcourt is solid but not great and Ferguson has shown a lot of promise at that position. Don’t sleep on Big Ferg heading into 2023.

Danny Lewis Jr.

The tight ends will be an important position for Alabama under the direction of new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. One guy that stepped up this spring but most have forgotten about now is redshirt freshman Danny Lewis. Lewis is a physical player at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, and should play a pivotal role this fall for the Tide.

There is no denying the Alabama backfield is especially crowded heading into 2023. Between Jase McClellan, Jam Miller, and the freshman duo Justice Haynes and Richard Young, Roydell Williams is often forgotten. Williams is a physical back who thrives in short-yardage situations and goal-to-go situations which makes him a player that Tide fans should not sleep on. Much like Law, you can rely on Williams to do the right things at all times and that is a valuable attribute.

