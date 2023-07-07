5 sleepers on Alabama’s defense heading into 2023

We are now under two months away from the start of the 2023 college football season. Now, it truly feels like it is just around the corner. Before you know it, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will be taking the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to play the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Sept. 2.

As we patiently await kickoff in early September, I thought we could dive into some players on Alabama’s roster who are being slept on entering the 2023 season. We have already looked at five sleepers on the offensive side of the ball. Today, we will shift our focus to the defensive side.

Let’s roll!

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Terrion Arnold went through some obvious growing pains as a redshirt freshman corner last season, but that should not hinder anyone’s thoughts on him entering 2023. Arnold is a terrific athlete who has only been playing corner for a couple of years after converting from safety after arriving on campus. Arnold will likely battle Louisiana transfer Trey Amos for the starting corner job opposite of Kool-Aid McKinstry, and I like Arnold’s chances.

Jah-Marien Latham

Jah-Marien Latham saw his snaps with the first team increase over the course of the 2022 season. Latham is smaller than most of Alabama’s other defensive linemen, weighing just 275 pounds, but he makes up for it with his relentless motor and fantastic athleticism. With Jamil Burroughs now in the transfer portal, Latham could be the first guy off the bench for Alabama this fall.

Damon Payne Jr.

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Damon Payne’s story is much like Latham’s. His snaps with the first unit increased towards the ladder half of the 2022 season and he was quite effective. Also like Latham, with the departure of Burroughs, Payne’s snaps will increase in 2023, and I believe he is poised to make some plays for the Tide.

Kristian Story

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Kristian Story is one of the most slept-on players on Alabama’s roster regardless of position. Story has been patient and has waited for his opportunity to make plays in the backend of the Crimson Tide defense. With all of the young talent and the portal additions to the secondary, it won’t be easy for Story to crack the starting lineup, but fans should still not sleep on the type of player he is and the impact he could make if given the opportunity.

Quandarrius Robinson

Even with Will Anderson gone to the NFL, Alabama is still in pretty good shape on the edge with Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell. One guy that is often forgotten is senior Quandarrius Robinson. Robinson actually saw his playing time increase in the last couple of games of the season in 2022 and then would go on to put together a phenomenal spring. Q may have turned the corner and could surprise a lot of people in 2023.

