Which 5 SJ County football players shinned in Week 2?

Week 2 of prep football in the 209 set the stage for underclassmen to put on a show. Three sophomores made the Record’s Top 5 Offensive Players of the Week list as they proved the bright lights don’t faze them.

With 22 teams competing this week, these players are just the tip of the iceberg of athletes who had stellar performances across San Joaquin County. Here are The Record’s picks for the top five offensive players following Week 2’s action.

Kimball's Jermaine Nance, right, is tackled by Tracy's Jake Navas during a varsity football game at Tracy's Wayne Schneider Stadium in Tracy.

1. Jermaine Nance

School: Kimball

Position: ATH

Year: Junior

Summary: Typically Nance is the starting cornerback for Kimball but in Friday’s contest against West, he was the man in the backfield. The 5-foot-8 junior carried the ball 14 times for a total of 200 yards and four rushing touchdowns, his first scores of the season. His ability to step up when the Jaguars needed him helped them earn their first win of the season, 34-6. With its starting running back Jaden Ramirez still out Nance will become a go-to for Kimball’s offense.

More: Stockton-area football: Find out everything you need to know for the 2023 season

Kimball’s Head Coach Derek Graves: “He was amazing. He was exactly what we thought he was — a playmaker. Jermaine is our corner and the next running back after Jaden Ramirez but his ability was shown yesterday. We’re just so fortunate to have two really good running backs so we can't wait for Jamie to get back but Nance is doing a great job.”

East Union's Kirk Simoni throws the football during one of the Lancers games in the 2023-24 season.

2. Kirk Simoni

School: East Union

Position: Quarterback

Year: Sophomore

Summary: Simoni made every second in the pocket count up against Ripon’s smothering defense. The sophomore quarterback remained calm to lead East Union to a close 28-21 victory over the Indians. He finished the game throwing 28 out of 45 for a total of 344 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with his receivers from 23, 17 and two yards out as the Lancers air game would be its driving force to earn its second win of the season.

East Union Head Coach Mike Kuhnlenz: “Kirk was under some pressure but I thought he did a good job. He was under duress quite a bit but he was making good reads and we're excited for him. He's only a sophomore so we're excited to see how he progresses and we have some really, really talented receivers so we’re excited overall.”

Escalon's Joshua Graham rushes the ball during one of the Cougars games in the 2023-24 season.

3. Joshua Graham

School: Escalon

Position: Running back

Year: Senior

Summary: The Cougars had to battle for its 42-39 win over Windsor and Graham played a key role in helping them do so. The 5-foot-7 running back carried the ball 24 times for 161 yards and two rushing touchdowns. In a dogfight that would pit Escalon’s run game against Windsor’s lethal air attack, Graham helped put the run game on top. The Cougars rushed for a total of 316 yards as they remained undefeated so far this season.

Escalon’s Head Coach Andrew Beam: “We had to get things done on the ground I mean we couldn’t let them have the ball because they were so explosive on offense. Josh had 24 carries for 161 yards for us last night. It was fun to soak in the contrast of styles and sometimes old school running still seems to work sometimes.”

St. Mary's Kenneth Moore III, left, tries to fend off Central Catholic's Joey Alcutt during the so-called "Holy Bowl" varsity football game at St. Mary's Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on Aug. 25, 2023.

4. Kenneth Moore III

School: St. Mary’s

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Sophomore

Summary: Moore would not be denied once he caught a pass from St. Mary’s senior quarterback Samson Hunkin. On just about every catch the sophomore wideout would fight for extra yardage making Manteca’s defense pay any chance he got. Moore ended the game with around 150 receiving yards on eight catches and two touchdowns. He played a crucial role in the Rams' offensive domination as they beat the Buffaloes 44-7 for its third consecutive win of the season.

More: St. Mary's football tramples Manteca to remain undefeated

St. Mary’s Head Coach Tony Franks: “ We kind of exploded a couple of times in the first. It was nice to see Samson connect with Kenny down the field that’s going to be a combination that serves us well as time goes on. I think Kenny is so talented and he can run and he’s going to be able to get behind people on routes.”

Edison quarterback, Berell Staples scrambles, and looks to throw in a game between Folsom High and Edison High School in Stockton Friday night

5. Berell Staples

School: Edison

Position: Quarterback

Year: Sophomore

Summary: Staples showed he could hang with the big dogs of the Sac-Joaquin Section when the No. 2 ranked Folsom Bulldogs rolled into town. The 6-foot-1 sophomore got the Vikings on the board with a huge 50-yard touchdown pass connecting with junior Isaac Sagapolu. He finished the game throwing for 162 yards on 16 out of 25 completions. Folsom would go on to take over the game and beat Edison 48-15.

Edison Head Coach Booker Guyton: “Berell played a beautiful game I think he’s getting better as each game approaches and he’s going to be a special kid in this area. He did a great job, he held the ball, and he threw some balls that to me were some phenomenal throws. So he’s getting better and I’m really impressed with his maturity and growth right now.”

Record reporter Shannon Belt covers sports. She can be reached at sbelt@recordnet.com or on Twitter @ShannonBelt3. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Which 5 SJ County football players shinned in Week 2?